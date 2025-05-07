Transformative Growth Counseling Expands Attachment-Based Therapy with New Specialist

Chicago-based clinic deepens its relationship therapy services by welcoming new attachment specialist Heather Smith.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized attachment-based therapy services, offering a deeper and more comprehensive approach to relational healing for individuals and couples.Led by Dr. Jessica Swenson, founder, CEO, and a relationship attachment expert with 15 years of clincal experience, the practice continues to be a trusted source for high-quality, trauma and attachment informed therapy. Dr. Swenson welcomes Heather Smith, clinical therapist, as the newest attachment therapist at Transformative Growth. Together, they will work as a collaborative team to help clients uncover the roots of their relational attachment patterns and heal at the core.“Attachment work is at the heart of all meaningful connection and secure attachment,” says Dr. Swenson.“Heather brings compassion, clarity, and an incredible depth of skill to this work, and we’re excited to help more people heal in ways that last.”Expanded Services with Heather Now Include:Avoidant attachmentAttachment stylesAttachment coping skillsAvoidant personality typesAnxious perosonality types.TraumaSex and AttachmentConscious uncoupling (Divorce).Sex therapy, ED and sexual functioning.Intimacy rebuildingAffairs and betrayalAttachment style testingHeather provides clients with unmatched support in understanding themselves, their relationships, and their capacity for connection—especially at a time when attachment is more than a buzzword; it’s a breakthrough.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a leading, award winning mental health clinic offering compassionate, research-driven care with specialties in attachment therapy , trauma, sex and intimacy work, and relationship healing. The practice serves clients across the lifespan with a deep commitment to growth, connection, and authenticity.

