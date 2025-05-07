Strategic Transformation Advisors Appoints Jakub Dabrowski as Principal, Expands into Strategic IT Services

Seasoned CTO joins executive leadership as STA launches Strategic IT & Cybersecurity technology offerings for modern enterprise operations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Transformation Advisors, LLC (STA), a leader in operational and supply chain consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jakub Dabrowski as Principal. Jakub has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of STA for the past year, and his promotion reflects both his leadership and the firm’s strategic expansion into full-scale IT and cybersecurity advisory services.Jakub brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, systems integration, and digital transformation. He and Philip Wulff, Principal and CFO of STA, have worked together for more than 15 years across multiple organizations and projects, delivering scalable, results-driven technology and operational solutions. His background includes leading complex IT transformations, implementing global cybersecurity programs, modernizing enterprise systems, and driving post-acquisition technology integration."Jakub’s deep knowledge of enterprise systems and hands-on leadership have been central to STA’s evolution," said Philip Wulff, Principal and CFO. "His expanded role as Principal reflects our commitment to integrated solutions that blend operational insight with forward-thinking technology strategy."Mark Riedel, CEO of STA, added, "Jakub’s promotion and the launch of our IT services practice mark a pivotal step in STA’s growth. By combining our strengths in supply chain and operations with strategic IT execution, we’re better positioned than ever to deliver end-to-end transformation for our clients."David Kilzer, Founding Partner at STA, commented, “Jakub has been instrumental in helping STA build the technical backbone necessary for scalable, long-term growth. With his formal appointment as Principal, we are reinforcing our vision of delivering high-impact, cross-functional solutions that address today’s complex business challenges.”As part of its expansion, STA now offers a focused portfolio of IT and cybersecurity services, grouped into two categories:Strategic Advisory Services• IT & Digital Strategy – Executive-level guidance to align technology investments with long-term business priorities.• Cybersecurity Leadership (vCISO) – Strategic oversight and risk-based security program development tailored to organizational needs.• Fractional CIO/CTO Leadership – On-demand technology leadership to drive transformation, innovation, and growth without full-time overhead.• Data & Analytics Strategy – Roadmaps and frameworks to unlock business value through data architecture, governance, and insight.Operational & Project Services• Technology Strategy & Deployment – Support for selecting, integrating, and rolling out software, hardware, and infrastructure in a cohesive, scalable manner.• Cybersecurity Program Execution – Hands-on implementation of policies, tools, and controls to strengthen defense and compliance posture.• Data Engineering & Visualization – Practical help building data pipelines, transforming raw data into usable formats, and visualizing key business metrics.• System Integration & Optimization – Advising and executing on initiatives to streamline legacy systems and enable better interoperability across platforms.With this expansion, STA continues to deliver high-impact transformation strategies—now with the added strength of dedicated technology services under proven leadership.About Strategic Transformation Advisors (STA)Strategic Transformation Advisors helps organizations optimize their supply chains, operations, and now IT infrastructure through data-driven consulting and practical implementation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm brings decades of real-world experience to help clients streamline costs, improve service levels, and scale intelligently.

