STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION ADVISORS Inc LAUNCHES xformSCM & xformCube - Warehouse Slotting, Design & Dimensioning Software

Advanced Software for Slotting, Warehouse Design & Augmented Reality Dimensioning — Cut Labor Costs by 30%, Boost Efficiency 50%, Maximize Space

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Transformation Advisors (STA), a leader in supply chain innovation, announces the launch of xformSCM, a next-generation platform combining slotting optimization, warehouse design, and dimensioning through advanced analytics. With this powerful new tool, warehouse operations can reduce labor costs by up to 30%, improve efficiency by 50%, and increase storage capacity by up to 30%.Smart Slotting for Real-World ResultsxformSCM uses proprietary algorithms and visual modeling tools to optimize inventory placement based on SKU velocity, dimensions, demand trends, and facility layout. Gives the ability to adapt to seasonality and shifting order patterns, cutting picker travel time by 50% and shortening replenishment cycles by 25%.“xformSCM automates the complex,” said Phil Wulff, STA’s CFO. “From ABC classification to pallet stacking, it turns warehouse data into real-time decisions—delivering measurable gains in accuracy and throughput while maximizing space and preserving human oversight.”High-Impact Features• Simulate layout changes and demand spikes before making physical adjustments.• Metrics Dashboard – Monitor pick density, space utilization, and performance KPIs.• Heat Maps and 3D warehouse layouts are great visual aids.• Measure performance using customizable standards• Augmented reality dimensioning tool eliminates the need to bring items back and forth from the locations (Measure at the item location).Mark Riedel, STA’s CEO, added: “Speed and adaptability define today’s market leaders. xformSCM gives businesses—from regional DCs to global networks—a scalable tool that improves operations without costly overhauls.”AvailabilityxformSCM is available now as a standalone solution or integrated with major WMS platforms. STA provides complete onboarding, audits, and workforce training to ensure rapid ROI.About STAStrategic Transformation Advisors delivers custom supply chain solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and scale with growth. Learn more at www.slotmydc.com Media ContactStrategic Transformation Advisors6617 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 204, Scottsdale, AZ 85250Phone: 602-661-6480Email: contact@xform.me

