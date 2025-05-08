Christian Howard offers facts to support Einstein’s statement "reality is merely an illusion".

Albert Einstein God is love

We are souls dressed p in sacred bio-chemical garments and our bodies are the instruments through which our souls play their music..” — Albert Einstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When asked to explain about the world being an illusion, Howard replies:“Like Einstein, millions of people believe the physical world is an illusion. Thousands of events prove it is. Here’s one - Anita Moorjani was close to death in hospital from stage 4 cancer, her body weeping toxins. She was miraculously healed and her health returned. To some other dimension, our physical laws of medicine and life and death are a dream that can be instantly changed.”With a lifetime of study in religions, philosophies and science including quantum mechanics, Howard’s conclusions are well founded. He claims Stephen Hawking’s suggestions that the universe created itself because gravity exists is illogical.“Does Hawking say where gravity came from? No. Everything in our universe is an effect of prior causes. So why doesn’t Hawking tell us what caused gravity? He can’t. And instead of talking about multiple universes, why can’t he and all scientists finally accept the proven fact that there are multiple dimensions? And that our whole universe is only real to human brains?”When asked if he’s leading towards the religious God and the belief that God created everything from a place called heaven, Howard replies:“This is all about facts and evidence not religions or beliefs. Thousands of people have died and returned from death. All of them say they maintained their own identity and experienced an overwhelming feeling of love. So what two forces exist here and beyond our physics reality, beyond death? Consciousness and love. Before any physical Big Bangs or Hawking’s gravity there had to be consciousness and love. That’s where Hawking’s gravity came from.”Since Howard had gone this far in his research to come up with these conclusions, we wanted to know if he had any thoughts about why there was a Big Bang? Why is there a universe anyway, and if he had any idea of how it could have happened.“Let’s look at President Trump to explain the Big Bang and how it works. Inside his consciousness, he had a Big Bang about tariffs. This expanded into galaxies like China, India and Mexico as well as others also impacted by the Trump Big Tariff Bang. He created a new tariff universe with its own consciousness, activities and laws that continue to expand and affect the reality of his universe. Like Trump, all humans create their own individual life-universes with Big Bangs of creativity and black holes of destruction. Now we really can affirm that before the universe, there had to be a supremely creative consciousness enfolded in love. And if you want, call it God. God had a dream that with our brains we experience as this illusion universe. And as Jesus and Einstein agreed – "God is love". All of us and our universe came from love."Christian Howard is a new kind of non-sectarian spiritual leader who combines quantum physics, facts and evidence to support anybody’s faith. He is an author, and his book of inspirational verses, From My Soul to Yours – the Poem Journeys of a Mystic Mind has more than 50 5-star reviews on Amazon and is an international best seller. His book Is Eternity Already Here also has 5-star reviews and reader comments like "you will be in awe after reading this book", "I was never so inspired from reading the Bible" and ‘ot is a gift to this world and we should all be grateful for it"’Additional information including Howard's bio is on the websites listed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.