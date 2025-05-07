HIP Video Promo Presents: andrew reed & the liberation drop brand new music video "Thunder In My Soul"

andrew reed & the liberation's 'Thunder in My Soul' Explores Power and Dominance Through Progressive Rock

NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- andrew reed & the liberation are masters of captivation—few are as immersed in, or as skilled at, creating ferocious art with the tools of rock. A veteran of the industry, Reed has encountered a wide spectrum of life experiences, chewing on many contrasts of love, loss, life, and death. Just a few years ago, the “rock mystic” vanished, retreating deep into the Appalachian wilderness to escape overwhelming pain and reconnect with the primal rhythms of life. What emerged was a hyper-conscious, grounded spirit, devoted to “a Love for all Expressions of Life,” and committed to making the most of each day. Even after a devastating fire incinerated his state-of-the-art, mountain-top recording compound, scorching his discography, his buildings, and damaging his lungs, Reed continues to find “the major chords” in every melody.

Specializing in bombastic soundscapes that “could go off the rails at any moment,” in many ways, their signature style is rock at its most elemental—athletic, visceral, designed to ignite the heart, stir the soul, and spark the mind. The time has come for those who have been patiently, desperately waiting for fervent rock-art spectacles to return. andrew reed & the liberation shoot prog rock to its loftiest heights, beyond the heavens, and into the cosmos. Their music is virtuous, philosophical, desperate, daring—throwing open the door to all possibilities.

Dominance & Control, the second installment in their ambitious trilogy, ensnares listeners in a reimagining of THE classic tale; the rise and fall of a futuristic rock star fueled by his untamable thirst for power. Rooted in both history and fantasy, the album breathes new life into Roman themes of domination, superiority, and mastery of the pragmatic and tangible world. Is it a hero’s journey? A villain arc? A meditation on opposites and contradictions? “Maybe it’s all of these… Or none… Or some…”

“Thunder in My Soul” captures the wild, untamed energy of the project in a single track—a pivotal moment when the odyssey becomes truly epic. The pipe organ immediately sets a haunting tone, fusing classic rock power with a deeply spiritual intensity. Looming over his subjects, like a true rock star on stage, sword unsheathed, red mask donned, Cezar wins over the masses with his sheer ego and hypnotic charm. The ripping guitar solo can only be described as wicked—amplifying the sense of reckoning, of taking without asking, of ascending to a higher plane. This track sounds like what might happen if Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Nine Inch Nails wrote a song together during a lightning storm. andrew reed & the liberation know precisely how to draw from each influence—balancing atmospheric tension, industrial grit, and larger-than-life arrangements. It could only come from the mind and heart of a true rock visionary, someone hell-bent on channeling the very essence of being alive and giving it back to the people. In this universe, it’s a “good night for some rock n’ roll.”

