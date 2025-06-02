HIP Video Promo Presents: Rosita & P.U.R.P feat. Akeem Ali releases all new music video "Jody"

New Collaboration Unravels Complicated Love Triangle Through Sultry Blend of Smooth R&B and Funk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi’s finest are stepping into the spotlight with a bold debut collaboration. Born in Jackson, MS, and raised in Inglewood, CA, Rosita got her start in the entertainment world after returning to the south to study music at the University of Southern Mississippi. Though an interest in journalism briefly took her off her musical path, leading her to New Orleans’ bustling film scene, where she worked behind and in front of the camera, her true calling never faded. “I always knew that music was my passion,” she says. Enter P.U.R.P.—rapper, songwriter, engineer, and a friend from her university days, born and raised in Hattiesburg, MS. The two reconnected when Rosita returned to LA and shared a creative chemistry that sparked this effortless collaboration. Their signature sound is a seamless fusion of R&B, soul, and funk: smart, groovy, and dripping with personality—just what this summer has been waiting for. Their debut single “Jody” puts all that flavor front and center, not only introducing Rosita and P.U.R.P. to the world, but making it clear—they’re an emerging force to be reckoned with.

Their debut single just so happens to feature another Mississippi standout, an up-and-comer who’s taken the world by storm with his 70s nostalgic branding. Akeem Ali joins Rosita & P.U.R.P. for a silky-smooth verse, helping unravel the tensions of a complicated love triangle. Wrapped in a sultry blend of lo-fi R&B and modern-day flair, “Jody” follows the hearts of two men entangled in a no-strings-attached romance love affair, yet, both more than willing to sweep “their girl” off her feet when the moment calls. It takes a lot of courage to break new ground, yet, despite being new to the game, Rosita’s steady, self-assured delivery stands on its own two feet. Her vocals are silky and expressive, carrying the cool confidence of a woman who knows exactly what she wants. P.U.R.P.’s decadently smooth flow glides on a mellow bassline, soft keys, and shimmering synths, crafting a track that glistens with a summer sheen, evoking smiles and late-night laughter. Then Ali steps in: charismatic, candid, and commanding, laying it all out without room for confusion. The chemistry between all three artists is unmistakable. The track oozes grown-and-sexy energy without losing its playful charm, making it the perfect track to keep on repeat all season long.

Rosita’s film background and sharp eye for visual storytelling truly shine in the “Jody” music video. Presented almost like a mini-film, this tangled, dramatic love affair comes to life on screen: where both “Jody’s” discover that they’re not the only ones. As soon as her man leaves for work, “Jody” escapes for a sultry, romantic getaway, free from the dull constraints of her relationship. But there’s a twist: her other lover, played by Akeem Ali, assumed he was the only one. Perplexed and furious, the first love interest calls in reinforcements, suspicious of her two-timing ways. The video has all of the elements that keep viewers hooked: intrigue, surprise, and a touch of humor are just a natural part of the experience with these three. But beyond the storyline, it offers a rare glimpse into the magnetic personalities of Rosita, P.U.R.P. and Akeem Ali—vibrant, quirky, and full of life—with much more to come.

More Rosita & P.U.R.P feat. Akeem Ali at HIP Video Promo

More Rosita at Instagram

More P.U.R.P at Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.