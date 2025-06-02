HIP Video Promo Presents: FrontnBack releases new music video 'Royal Beauty Queen'

Dynamic Duo Spreads Joy and Empowerment Through Velvety Vocals and Vibrant Cultural Sounds in New Single "Royal Beauty Queen"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FrontnBack aren’t just a dynamic duo—they’re a cross-continental collaboration, a bond between two brothers channeling pure love and empowerment through the airwaves—from England to Nigeria and beyond. Ironically, frontman and younger brother James represents the “Back” in the duo’s moniker. Music has always driven his creative spirit, especially during the early years of his life in Lagos, Nigeria. His father’s career as a music promoter surrounded James with musical legends from an early age, providing him a unique perspective that catapulted his artistic path. Though moving to England temporarily interrupted his musical ambitions, he soon followed in his father’s footsteps, making headway promoting major Caribbean acts across the UK. When the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, his promotion career came to a grinding halt—but it also gave him the rare chance to rekindle his passion. Back in the studio, he began what would become his most compelling project yet. One listen is all it takes to understand why FrontnBack spreads like wildfire. Their artistry overflows with culture, inspiration, and joy, each track a warm, welcoming embrace that makes every listener feel like royalty. When music meets purpose, magic happens. And it’s just going to get better from here.

James knows a thing or two about the saying, “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” When his partner went for an overnight visit with a close friend, he found himself desperately missing his “Royal Beauty Queen”—a longing that sparked the inspiration for this seductive ode to romance. As James’ velvety vocals bow to the lover who set his heart ablaze, the song evolves into something much deeper: a universal expression of gratitude for the women and all people who make life beautiful—a timeless story that transcends genre or borders. Above all, this shimmering summer anthem of adoration unveils FrontnBack’s undeniable talent for cultural fusion. The harmonious blend of shuffling afrobeats, dazzling dancehall, and gleaming pop floats like a summer breeze, light, vibrant, and full of passion. It’s the ideal soundtrack to celebrate the luxuries of companionship with a smile, and most importantly, soak up the rays of pure empowerment.

FrontnBack’s first foray into visual storytelling in the “Royal Beauty Queen” music video didn’t cut any corners—and it shows. Rather than leaning on cliched symbols of celebration—like popping bottles of champagne in the club—this duo stays fiercely authentic, fully grounded in genuine appreciation and devotion. Filmed in the stunning Hampstead Heath, one of London’s historically aristocratic neighborhoods, the video plunges viewers into a regal, natural wonderland fit for kings and queens. James’ heartfelt performance is magnetic—as he grooves beneath ancient trees, roams tranquil waterways, and picnics in lush meadows, the affection that inspired the song comes vividly to life. His youthful sincerity and charm radiate through every frame, especially in moments shared with the ones he cherishes most. His real-life mother and his lover glow with joy and pride whenever they’re near him. Beyond just a compelling video, it’s an exciting first glimpse into the FrontnBack phenomenon—and an endless explosion of love that brings the world together and makes worries simply melt away.

More FrontnBack at HIP Video Promo

More FrontnBack on their website

More FrontnBack on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.