Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Expands Commercial Camper Shell Options for Fleet Owners

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC in Phoenix, AZ, now offers durable commercial camper shells ideal for fleet and work truck operations.

Our commercial camper shells give fleet managers rugged, reliable storage solutions they can count on.” — Steve Silverstein, Owner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is meeting the growing demand for fleet-ready truck accessories with a newly expanded line of commercial camper shells designed for durability, security, and performance. Ideal for utility crews, construction vehicles, and service fleets, these shells are built with reinforced materials, ladder rack compatibility, and weatherproof storage—making them essential for Arizona’s hard-working trucks.

These solutions are tailored for the demands of business operations across Phoenix and beyond. Fleet owners can choose from aluminum or fiberglass builds, with optional shelving, tool storage, and secure locking systems. All units are professionally installed at Canyon State’s convenient location at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States, ensuring fleet downtime is minimized and equipment stays protected.

A Word from the Owner

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

Established nearly 40 years ago, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is a trusted supplier of camper shells, truck accessories, and RV parts in Phoenix, AZ. Known for quality brands and expert installations, the company continues to support both individual truck owners and commercial clients across the Southwest.

