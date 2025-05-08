Groupe Sentinella Applies AI to Streamline Candidate Interviews in the Canadian Staffing Industry
This staffing agency is marking a major milestone in the recruitment industry in Canada.
Companies can’t afford to wait weeks to hire. AI lets us work in hours, not days, while keeping a human touch.”TROIS-RIVIèRES, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the goal of responding more quickly to business needs and ensuring high-quality hires, the agency is becoming the first in the country to integrate artificial intelligence with a highly advanced approach to its recruitment process.
— Louis-Philip Marcoux, President of Groupe Sentinella.
Thanks to cutting-edge technologies like Fiona AI, Groupe Sentinella is able to pre-qualify candidates, accelerate the pre-screening process, and significantly reduce placement timelines.
This innovation allows employers to save time, cut hiring costs, and secure talent that truly matches their needs.
Developed by Botzbrain, an AI startup based in Montreal, Fiona AI provides Groupe Sentinella with next-generation technology to optimize recruitment workflows.
In this spirit of innovation, Groupe Sentinella is also leveraging Fiona Interview, an intelligent feature within Fiona AI, to drastically reduce the number of no-shows, those candidates who apply, get invited to interviews, but never show up.
With its smart video pre-screening system, Fiona Interview enables recruiters at Groupe Sentinella to identify from the start which candidates are truly motivated and available, ensuring a more reliable and effective hiring process.
Additionally, with this system, recruiters can interview a high volume of applicants simultaneously, minimizing wasted time and avoiding no-shows. This allows them to stay focused and move forward with in-person interviews only with qualified candidates who showed up during the Fiona interview.
A Call to Canadian Businesses
In a job market more competitive than ever, Groupe Sentinella invites all businesses, startups, SMEs, and large organizations, to discover a new way to hire: faster, smarter, and deeply human.
To learn more about our services or to schedule a demo, visit: https://groupesentinella.com
About Groupe Sentinella Inc.
Based in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Groupe Sentinella is a dynamic recruitment agency specializing in talent placement across various industries.
By leveraging top-tier AI technologies like Fiona AI, Groupe Sentinella is pushing the boundaries of traditional recruiting to build strong teams, quickly and efficiently.
