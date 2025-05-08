Groupe Sentinella Applies AI to Streamline Candidate Interviews in the Canadian Staffing Industry

About

Welcome to Botzbrain, a Canadian startup specializing in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Located in the heart of Canada, specifically in Montreal, Quebec, Botzbrain is home to an exceptional team of developers and engineers ready to revolutionize the world with their expertise in programming and their passion for artificial intelligence (AI). Founded by visionary entrepreneur Michel Kodjo, Botzbrain was created with a mission to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical solutions for businesses and individuals. In January 2024, Michel Kodjo introduced Fiona, a groundbreaking conversational AI assistant. Fiona was designed to not only listen and respond intelligently but also to streamline operations across industries, providing real-time insights, automating tasks, and supporting seamless interactions.

