EMT Named Exclusive JLG Equipment Service Provider in Colorado

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Maintenance Technician, a trusted name in fleet and machinery repair, has been appointed the exclusive authorized service provider for JLG equipment in the state of Colorado. This official partnership designates EMT as the only JLG-certified maintenance provider in the region, underscoring its reputation for excellence in servicing aerial work platforms and material handling equipment.

The partnership with JLG—an industry leader in access and lift equipment—ensures that EMT’s clients benefit from factory-approved diagnostics, genuine replacement parts, and up-to-date service procedures. The certification also grants EMT access to specialized training and tools, further enhancing the company's capabilities in mobile heavy equipment repair Colorado.

As the exclusive partner, EMT supports JLG’s customers across Colorado with in-shop and mobile maintenance, minimizing downtime for rental companies, construction firms, and industrial operators.

A Word from the Owner

“Being JLG’s only authorized service provider in Colorado is a true honor.”

Author of the Quote: Zal Hyde

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians

Based at 13780 E. Smith Drive Aurora, CO 80011, EMT is a Colorado-based service company with over 30 years of experience in maintaining and repairing heavy-duty and specialty equipment. Known for its rapid response and field service capabilities, EMT continues to lead the way in delivering quality-driven support for critical fleet and equipment operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

