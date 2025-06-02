Equipment Maintenance Technicians Launch Apprenticeship Program to Train Colorado’s Next Generation

Equipment Maintenance Technicians announces a hands-on apprenticeship program aimed at training the next wave of skilled repair technicians in Colorado.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Maintenance Technician, a leading service provider in Colorado’s industrial repair sector, has announced the launch of a new apprenticeship program designed to cultivate the next generation of skilled repair technicians. The initiative opens doors for individuals interested in hands-on learning while earning industry-recognized credentials.

The program pairs apprentices with experienced EMT technicians and includes instruction in diagnostics, hydraulics, preventive maintenance, and mobile heavy equipment repair Colorado procedures. Apprentices will receive paid, real-world experience while contributing to the essential industries that keep Colorado running.

A Word from the Owner

“This isn’t just about training mechanics—it’s about building careers and strengthening the trades,” said Zal Hyde, Owner of EMT.

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians

Based at 13780 E. Smith Drive Aurora, CO 80011, EMT brings over 30 years of experience in maintaining heavy machinery and fleets. The company is known for providing both in-shop and mobile services across the state, with a commitment to operational uptime and technician-led service excellence.

