Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,836 in the last 365 days.

Equipment Maintenance Technicians Launch Apprenticeship Program to Train Colorado’s Next Generation

diesel repair

loader repair

man lift repair

material handling equipment repair

heavy equipment technician

Equipment Maintenance Technicians announces a hands-on apprenticeship program aimed at training the next wave of skilled repair technicians in Colorado.

This isn’t just about training mechanics—it’s about building careers and strengthening the trades”
— Zal Hyde, Owner of EMT.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Maintenance Technician, a leading service provider in Colorado’s industrial repair sector, has announced the launch of a new apprenticeship program designed to cultivate the next generation of skilled repair technicians. The initiative opens doors for individuals interested in hands-on learning while earning industry-recognized credentials.

The program pairs apprentices with experienced EMT technicians and includes instruction in diagnostics, hydraulics, preventive maintenance, and mobile heavy equipment repair Colorado procedures. Apprentices will receive paid, real-world experience while contributing to the essential industries that keep Colorado running.

A Word from the Owner
“This isn’t just about training mechanics—it’s about building careers and strengthening the trades,” said Zal Hyde, Owner of EMT.

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians
Based at 13780 E. Smith Drive Aurora, CO 80011, EMT brings over 30 years of experience in maintaining heavy machinery and fleets. The company is known for providing both in-shop and mobile services across the state, with a commitment to operational uptime and technician-led service excellence.

Zal Hyde
Equipment Maintenance Technicians
+1 720-837-4923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Equipment Maintenance Technicians Launch Apprenticeship Program to Train Colorado’s Next Generation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more