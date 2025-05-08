SALTYFACE Launches Daily Sun Shield: A Mineral Sunscreen For Sun-Drenched Days

Daily Sun Shield Saltyface Daily Sun Shield

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saltyface was inspired by a love of sun-drenched beach days and delivering the effortless feeling of summer in any season. We’re proud to launch the Daily Sun Shield Mineral Sunscreen - a sheer, weightless SPF 30 formula designed for all skin types - as the next step in our commitment to creating products for a sun-filled lifestyle.“Our team is filled with beach and sun lovers, so we all understand the struggle of finding the right sunscreen,” says Bethany Menzel, Co-Founder and Creative Director. “Daily Sun Shield fits into all of our routines - from layering under makeup to an after-work surf or swim.”Daily Sun Shield offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection using non-nano zinc oxide. Developed with a coastal lifestyle in mind, it’s water and sweat resistant for 80 minutes and Reef-Safe so it’s strong enough to protect your skin from the sunniest of beach days and gentle on for the most sensitive of skin, and the ocean.Daily Sun Shield is rooted in skin-first thinking, formulated with deeply hydrating and soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, and green tea and chamomile extracts - because we believe suncare should feel like skincare.From an effortless full-body tan to our new Daily Sun Shield Mineral Sunscreen, Saltyface is your go-to for safe, glowing summer skin.Key Ingredients:● Hyaluronic Acid – Deep hydration for smooth, plump skin● Squalane – Strengthens and protects the skin barrier● Green Tea & Chamomile – Soothing botanicals that calm and protect● Mango Seed Butter – Rich in vitamins and fatty acids● Vitamin E & Aloe – Help shield and nourish sensitive skin● Non-Nano Zinc – Sensitive-skin friendly sun protectionTo Use:Apply generously as the final step in your skincare routine. Reapply every two hours when in direct sunlight. For everyday glow, layer with Saltyface Liquid Bronzer or pair with the Daily Moisturizer.Daily Sun Shield Mineral Sunscreen (USD $42) launches May 27, 2025 at Saltyface.com.Vegan. Fragrance-free. Non-nano zinc particles. Oil-free. Reef Safe. Cruelty-free. Saltyface Certified Clean.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.