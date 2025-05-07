Submit Release
Equipment Maintenance Technicians Prioritize Hiring America’s Heroes Across Colorado

Equipment Maintenance Technicians in Aurora, CO strengthens its workforce by prioritizing the hiring of military veterans and first responders statewide.

— Zal Hyde

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Maintenance Technician, a Colorado-based provider of fleet and equipment repair solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting America’s heroes by expanding recruitment efforts for U.S. military veterans, active-duty service members, firefighters, and emergency responders.

This hiring initiative is rooted in the company’s belief that individuals who have served their country or community bring unmatched skills and dedication to the workforce. EMT has seen continued success by integrating veterans and first responders into its growing team of mobile technicians across the state.

“Our team performs essential services for essential industries,” said Zal Hyde, owner of EMT. “It’s only natural to look to those who’ve already demonstrated their commitment to service and reliability.”

The company, known for its mobile heavy equipment repair Colorado, operates a fleet of well-equipped service vehicles, enabling technicians to service material handlers, industrial fleets, and air compressors on-site.

A Word from the Owner
“Service, discipline, and dedication—those are the values we’re proud to hire.”
Author of the Quote: Zal Hyde

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians
Based at 13780 E. Smith Drive Aurora, CO 80011, EMT has served Colorado for over 30 years. Known for its commitment to operational readiness and rapid response, the company offers both shop-based and mobile repair services for clients statewide. Its reputation continues to grow through mechanical expertise and its dedication to hiring mission-driven professionals.

Zal Hyde
Equipment Maintenance Technicians
+1 720-837-4923
Equipment Maintenance Technicians Prioritize Hiring America’s Heroes Across Colorado

