39th Annual California Strawberry Festival—Strawberry Treats And Family Fun

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 39th Annual California Strawberry Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds (10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001). Every year, strawberry lovers look forward to the festival’s tasty strawberry-themed food and beverages while enjoying a fun, family-friendly atmosphere filled with live entertainment, carnival rides, arts and crafts and other activities. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., both days.Over 50 food and beverage vendors will serve a variety of treats, including strawberry-themed nachos, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry funnel cakes, strawberry kabobs, strawberry popcorn, and strawberry margaritas and beer. Festivalgoers can visit the Strawberry Shortcake Experience where they can build their own berry dessert for $7.Two stages will showcase bands performing reggae, Latin, rock, country and R&B music. Strawberryland for Kids includes its own Family Fun Stage with music, magic and puppet shows, plus the Berry Best Baby Parade where children from infants to age 4 can display strawberry-themed costumes. The area also offers carnival rides and interactive activities including Wild Science.Nearly 150 artisans from throughout California will display original works including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, toys, accessories, clothing, photography, textiles, jewelry and specialty foods. Many items are strawberry themed.A new festival layout will be introduced this year with a music stage moved near the main entrance and a single food court with added seating.An estimated 1.5 million strawberries will be consumed over the two-day festival. Strawberries are the number one crop in Ventura County ($733 million in value in 2023) and those grown in Ventura and Oxnard are considered by many to be the best-tasting and juiciest in the world. Ventura County strawberry growers will be selling fresh-picked, vine-ripened strawberries at the festival in 3-packs, half trays and full trays.The California Strawberry Festival is a nonprofit organization run by an all-volunteer board. Through the years, participating nonprofit organizations have raised over $4.5 million through the festival.General admission is $15, active military with ID and family and seniors 62 and over, $10, youth ages 5 to 12, $8, and children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org or upon entry to the festival. A limited amount of parking is available onsite for $30 per vehicle.Festival-goers are encouraged to use the free shuttles , which will run every 15 minutes to the festival from nearby locations in Oxnard and Ventura. Metrolink and Amtrak’s Surfliner make regular stops throughout the festival weekend with discounted fares. The train station is located steps from the fairgrounds.For more about the festival visit www.castrawberryfestival.org or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.

