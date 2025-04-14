Ventura County Jurisdictions Provide 40 Tons of Agromin Compost and Mulch to Local Schools at No Cost to Schools

Ventura County Farm to School participants.

Oxnard, Ventura and the County of Ventura enlisted the help of Agromin to distribute 40 tons of compost and mulch to schools during the last quarter of 2024.

Kids experience the fun and satisfaction of growing food firsthand while learning about the benefits of organic recycling and soil health. ” — City of Oxnard Mayor Luis A. McArthur

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cities of Oxnard and Ventura, along with the County of Ventura, enlisted the help of Agromin, California’s largest organics recycler and manufacturer of environmentally friendly soil products, to distribute 40 tons of compost and mulch to local schools during the last quarter of 2024. This distribution was coordinated by Ventura County Farm to School , a nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental, agricultural and nutrition education.Schools receiving compost and mulch for their school gardens included Haycox Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Mesa High School, Oxnard High School, Rio Del Norte Elementary School, Rio Del Sol STEAM School, Rio Del Valle Middle School, Rio Real Elementary, Tierra Vista Elementary, and Sunset Elementary School.“Students come alive when they get to visit their school garden. Planting new seedlings and even just touching fresh soil brings them so much joy," says Anna Jackson, executive director of Ventura County Farm to School. “The garden lessons spark curiosity about their environment, and students enjoy learning while engaged in a hands-on living laboratory.”The cities and county were able to provide the compost and mulch at no cost to the schools due to SB 1383, a climate change bill. This legislation requires jurisdictions to divert their green waste from landfills and acquire organic products made from green waste to benefit their communities.“We're excited to support Ventura County Farm to School. Kids experience the fun and satisfaction of growing food firsthand while learning about the benefits of organic recycling and soil health. It’s an ideal way for the city to utilize converted SB 1383 compost and mulch,” says City of Oxnard Mayor Luis A. McArthur. Oxnard also applies these materials in parks, street medians, and other public properties.When green waste is placed in landfills, it produces harmful methane gas that enters the atmosphere and contributes to climate change. The goal of SB 1383 is to significantly reduce the amount of green waste in landfills. “By transforming green waste into reusable organic products like compost and mulch and returning the material to the soil, we’re not only helping keep our atmosphere clean but also improving the soil to ensure that gardens and landscapes thrive,” says Bill Camarillo, Agromin’s CEO.Ventura County Farm to School is recognized as one of Agromin’s “Healthy Soil Heroes.” This program connects jurisdictions across California with local nonprofit organizations in need of compost and mulch.Additional compost and mulch will be distributed to schools and nonprofits in 2025. For more information, visit https://agromin.com/community or contact Cody Cain at 805-850-8797.Learn more about SB 341, a proposed state senate bill that supports school gardens throughout California, at https://calmatters.digitaldemocracy.org

