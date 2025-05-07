Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted her administration’s commitment to supporting New York’s public workforce in honor of Public Service Recognition Week, a nationwide celebration of the contributions of public service employees at the local, state and federal levels. Since the launch, New York State has received 5,689 applications and hired 50 former federal workers into the state workforce as a result of Governor Hochul’s “You’re Hired” campaign — these public service employees will serve in positions all across the state’s public service sector. In addition, the Governor issued a proclamation declaring Public Service Recognition Week in New York from May 4-10, 2025, and announced that state landmarks would be lit blue in celebration, building on Governor Hochul’s continued support for public workers.

“Public service employees are the backbone of our state — their dedication and commitment to providing New Yorkers with essential services every day does not go unnoticed,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State employees are essential to bolstering our state’s success, and I remain committed to expanding our hardworking public workforce through our ‘You’re Hired’ initiative. We know you’re essential and New York wants you in every part of the public service sector.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service President Timothy R. Hogues said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are building the ranks of New York’s public workforce to provide the best services to all New Yorkers. Our public employees work hard each and every day to serve their neighbors and make a difference in people’s lives. We are grateful for their dedication and commitment to making New York a great place to live.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I am so grateful to the hundreds of thousands of employees who have dedicated their careers to public service, creating a safer and stronger New York State. Even in the face of changing times, the commitment and perseverance of our public workforce has not wavered. With competitive pay and robust benefits, I encourage others to answer the call to state service and build a better New York.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has implemented several initiatives to strengthen New York's public workforce. In February 2025, Governor Hochul launched the “You’re Hired” initiative to recruit talented displaced federal public sector workers into State service. In 2024, the state launched the NY HELPS program, temporarily waiving civil service exam requirements for many job vacancies, resulting in more than 25,000 appointments in state government, on top of 6,000 appointments in local governments. In 2023, Governor Hochul extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce for the first time in state history.

Additionally, the state created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities. The Governor has also lifted the state employment hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the public workforce.

