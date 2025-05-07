Submit Release
Update No. 1: Arraignment scheduled for suspect in Whitingham homicide

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Arraignment scheduled for suspect in Whitingham homicide

 

WHITINGHAM, Vermont (Wednesday, May 7, 2025) — Justin Stacy is scheduled to be arraigned at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. He was ordered jailed without bail pending his initial court appearance.

 

The Vermont State Police is identifying the victim as Robert J. Francis, 75, who lived in the same home with Stacy.

 

Further information is contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which is filed with the court and available for release following arraignment. Members of the media should contact the criminal court clerk’s office to confirm details of Stacy’s hearing.

 

 

***Initial news release, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in the town of Whitingham.

 

The investigation began Tuesday, May 6, 2025, when an individual arrived at the Rutland Barracks and reported having information about a possible homicide that had occurred in February at a home near the intersection of Vermont Route 100 and Corse Road. The state police launched an investigation and developed evidence that indicated a homicide had taken place.

 

As a result, VSP arrested Justin Stacy, 26, of Whitingham on charges of second-degree murder and false information to a police officer. Details of his initial court appearance are pending.

 

The victim is a man in his 70s who was an acquaintance of Stacy. Investigators will release his name following further investigation and notification of next of kin. Efforts to identify and contact relatives are ongoing.

 

This investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. Processing of the scene is continuing Wednesday, and members of the public should expect to see a significant police presence in the area.

 

Anyone with information that could assist detectives in this investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Frank LaBombard with the Major Crime Unit at VSP’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or to provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further details are available. The state police will provide updates as the case unfolds.

 

