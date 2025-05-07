THEVOZ & Partners Expands Hawai‘i Team with Addition of Associate Attorney Glenn Ross Pendleton

Glenn Ross Pendleton

Glenn Pendleton brings litigation and regulatory expertise to strengthen THEVOZ & Partners’ Hawai‘i office and client services.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THEVOZ & Partners , Law Firm, PLLC, is pleased to announce that Glenn Ross Pendleton has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney based in its Honolulu office. His arrival marks a continued investment in the firm’s Hawai‘i presence and its commitment to delivering high-quality, locally grounded legal services with international reach. With a strong foundation in civil litigation and regulatory law, Glenn enhances the firm’s capacity to serve clients navigating complex legal matters across Hawai‘i and beyond.Glenn is licensed to practice in the State of Hawai‘i and the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawai‘i. His practice focuses on civil litigation, administrative proceedings, and regulatory compliance, and he brings valuable experience in resolving complex disputes involving both public and private entities. He has represented clients in a wide variety of matters, from real estate and commercial disputes to condominium law and insurance defense.Throughout his legal career, Glenn has handled a wide range of matters, including negotiating settlements and conducting depositions to appear before administrative agencies and courts to advocate on behalf of clients. He has resolved longstanding legal disputes through practical solutions and client-focused advocacy. His approach is grounded in clear communication and client collaboration.Glenn earned his Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, where he also served as a Comments Editor for the Asian-Pacific Law & Policy Journal. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Colorado Boulder.THEVOZ & Partners advises clients across the U.S. and Europe on cross-border legal issues, with a focus on tax, business law, and complex litigation. The firm maintains offices in New York, Hawai‘i, Austin, and Switzerland.

