THEVOZ & Partners announces Stephen M. Tannenbaum’s relocation to its New York City office.

Stephen Tannenbaum

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC, one of the most highly respected boutique law firms in New York, is pleased to announce that Stephen M. Tannenbaum is relocating from the Honolulu, Hawai`i office to the New York City office effective April 22, 2025. This move underlines the firm's commitment to expanding its expertise and service capabilities in the New York market and nationally.Stephen has spent the last 20 years in Hawaii, where he has successfully represented clients in a wide array of complex commercial disputes, arbitrations, mediations, and negotiations, involving proceedings before organizations and agencies as wide ranging as the NCAA, EPA, SEC, the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, the Hawai’i Civil Rights Commission and the Hawai’i State Ethics Commission.With his 30 years of experience in litigation, arbitration, mediation and dispute relationship management, he has appeared in federal, state and local courts in New York and Hawaii on matters including but not limited to, bringing and defending claims under the Uniform Fraudulent Transfers Act, Truth in Lending Act, Consumer Leasing Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and the Hawai`i Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, as well as representing a wide spectrum of clients in contested trusts and estate matters, disputes relating to trustee and fiduciary relationships, real estate tax appeals, compelled real property partition actions, compelled privately held corporation dissolutions and minority shareholder rights litigations and arbitrations, partnership disputes, and numerous other varieties of complex, commercial contract and business disputes.“I am excited to return to New York and to continue providing exceptional service to our clients while contributing to the continued growth and success of the firm,” said Steve.“We are excited to have Steve join our team in New York. His dedication and skill set have been a benefit to our clients and our firm. We are excited to see the continued contributions Steve will make from our New York office,” said Managing Partner and founder of THEVOZ & Partners, Olivier Thevoz.Steve was born in New Jersey, raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and attended university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in International Finance and Management with a minor in Statistics. He obtained his Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law in 1995 and practiced in New York City at Milbank and Morrison & Foerster for 10 years before joining Dentons and then Bickerton Law Group in Hawaii.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.