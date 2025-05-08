ArcBlock Launches ArcSphere: The World's First AI-Native Browser, Available Now

ArcSphere: The first AI-native browser now available for iOS and Android, featuring Spatial Tabs, built-in AI assistance, and decentralized identity.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArcBlock, a pioneer in decentralized identity and AI, today launched ArcSphere, the world’s first AI-native browser. Available immediately for iOS and Android, ArcSphere delivers an entirely new web experience that is smarter and more intuitive. The ArcBlock team reimagined how users navigate and interact online by delivering a smarter and more intuitive experience.

ArcSphere is engineered with artificial intelligence as its core, giving users functionality and user controls that are unavailable anywhere else. Unlike other similar AI browsers, such as Perplexity’s Comet and The Browser Company’s Dia, which are in testing or pre-launch phases, ArcSphere is fully accessible. Its key features include:

- Intelligent, Always-On AI Assistant: Access ArcSphere's AI assistant anytime, anywhere. It's a powerful co-pilot that enables a user to quickly summarize articles, translate content, and provide interpretations tailored for different audiences. It can even fact-check information in real-time. The AI agent also works beyond a single page. It can process multiple open websites or articles, allowing the AI to synthesize key insights from various articles instantly or help with complex tasks.

- Decentralized Identity Framework: Built on ArcBlock’s decentralized identity (DID) technology, ArcSphere puts users in control of their data, eliminating invasive tracking and ensuring true ownership, separating itself from other similar browsers.

Personalized AI Understanding: It provides interpretations and help suited to the user. It makes browsing feel more natural and instantly useful.

- Spatial Tabs: Users can easily drag, resize, and group tabs visually. Whether it is arranging pages into custom layouts to manage workstreams, eliminating tab overload, users can quickly see and organize pages based on their needs.

- Zero-Trackers Privacy: Users can browse with confidence. ArcSphere does not track user data and is built without profiling and does not include invasive ad networks.

- Decentralized Web Integration: ArcSphere connects seamlessly with ArcBlock’s DID Wallet and decentralized applications (dApps), while supporting traditional authentication, facilitating a smooth transition to the decentralized web.

Leading the Charge in AI-Native Browsing

While other similar AI browser initiatives, such as Perplexity’s Comet (expected soon), Dia (in closed testing), continue to be in beta, ArcSphere is operational now. This first-mover advantage enables ArcBlock to gather real-world user feedback, driving continuous innovation. The global AI market, valued at $638.23 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $3.68 trillion by 2034 at a 19.20% CAGR (Precedence Research, February 2025), underscores the demand for intelligent, secure digital tools. ArcSphere meets this need, offering a browser that enhances productivity and safeguards user data.

What's Next

ArcBlock is committed to advancing ArcSphere with new features, including a desktop beta planned for later this year. Users can download ArcSphere now on the Google Play or Apple App Store and contribute feedback to help shape its ongoing development. Learn more at www.arcsphere.io

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock, the company behind ArcSphere, is a leader in decentralized identity and AI solutions, empowering developers with tools like the AIGNE no-code AI engine, decentralized cloud computing, and Blocklet modular components that make building intelligent apps easy. With a focus on scalability, privacy, and innovation, ArcBlock is building the foundation for an AI, user-centric web.

