AIGNE Launches AIGNE Hub, a unified API for major LLMs

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIGNE, an ArcBlock company, today announced the launch of AIGNE Hub, a unified access layer that simplifies how teams work with large language models. Instead of juggling a patchwork of API keys, SDKs, and model‑specific integrations, developers use a single, consistent interface to connect with leading AI models, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini.

AIGNE Hub gives teams the flexibility to deploy in two modes: instantly through AIGNE’s managed cloud or fully self‑hosted within their own infrastructure for privacy and control. Both use the same interface, so teams stay portable and future‑proof.

“We saw developers getting bogged down in the plumbing: keys, quotas, brittle SDKs. That’s not what builds great products,” said Matt McKinney, CEO of AIGNE. “We built AIGNE Hub to give teams one unified surface to manage AI complexity without being locked into any platform or model. It’s about giving developers their time back to focus on what matters.”

What AIGNE Hub Delivers:

- Deploy Anywhere: Use AIGNE’s managed service or run the Hub in your own environment for full data sovereignty. The API stays the same wherever you deploy.

- Secure Key Management: Eliminate hardcoded secrets. AIGNE Hub provides an encrypted key vault to manage provider credentials securely, aligned with best practices in cloud security.

- No Vendor Lock‑in: One consistent API across providers lets teams compare, switch, or mix models without rewrites.

- Automatic LLM Model Selection and Orchestration: With AIGNE Framework, mix and match the best models to solve even the most complex applications.

- Agent‑First Architecture: Native integration with the AIGNE Framework is designed to enable intelligent routing, multi‑model workflows, and agent‑based orchestration.

Availability

The AIGNE Hub managed service is live today at https://hub.aigne.io. Self‑hosting is available from ArcBlock’s Blocklet Store.

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock is a developer platform for building, running, and managing decentralized applications and services. It provides a decentralized identity solution, a composable Blocklet architecture, and integrated payment systems, enabling secure, user‑centric applications that respect data ownership. Learn more at arcblock.io.

About AIGNE

AIGNE, an ArcBlock company, provides the agentic ecosystem for AI applications. It offers a complete set of tools to build, coordinate, and run AI agents, including its open‑source, TypeScript‑native Framework, CLI, Studio, and ready‑to‑use AIGNE Smiths templates such as DocSmith and WebSmith. AIGNE includes observability across agents and workflows for tracing, metrics, and debugging. Learn more at aigne.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.