Warren County, GA (May 7, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Warren County High School teacher Mason Garrett, age 22, of Newton County, GA, with one felony count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer requested the GBI to investigate a potential incident involving terroristic threats and acts made by a teacher at the school. This incident occurred at Warren County High School on April 24, 2025.

The investigation shows that Garrett made verbal threats to shoot both staff and students at the school.

On April 29, 2025, Garrett was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.