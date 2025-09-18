September 17, 2025 (McCaysville, GA) - At the request of the McCaysville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in McCaysville, Georgia. One officer was injured in the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at about 11:10 p.m. on September 12, 2025, McCaysville Police Department Captain Brantley Worley responded to a call for service on 1st Street in McCaysville, GA. When he arrived, a man, later identified as Timothy Craig Ramsey, age 26, of McCaysville, GA, shot Captain Worley, injuring him. Captain Worley returned fire but did not hit Ramsey. Ramsey left the scene on foot, with a dark-colored motorcycle helmet and wearing a bright green chemical-resistant type suit.

The GBI issued a BLUE ALERT for Ramsey. Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the effort to locate and arrest Ramsey.

Ramsey was arrested at about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025. He was booked into the Fannin County Jail. Ramsey was charged with one count of Felony Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Once complete, it will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.