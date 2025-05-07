Matthew Reavis and Jeremy Whitlow Found Guilty of Murder in the Second Degree

May 6, 2025

(Kenai, Alaska) â€“ Following a 21-day trial and testimony from 29 witnesses, a Kenai jury returned guilty verdicts on April 1 against Matthew Reavis, age 41, and Jeremy Whitlow, age 41, for the 2017 murder of Daniel Galloway.

In January 2017, Reavis and Whitlow murdered 49-year-old Galloway during an armed robbery inside his Soldotna residence. The other resident of the home, Lynessa Vanloan, then 27, survived despite being shot three times. She was able to identify Whitlow, a previously known acquaintance, as one of the two armed assailants. A search of Whitlow’s cellular phone revealed that he communicated extensively and almost exclusively with Reavis on the day of the murder. A forensic examination of Reavis’ cell site location information (CSLI) showed, despite his initial denial, that he was in the Soldotna area and remained there on the night of the murder. Further, a search of Reavis’ Anchor Point residence located an AK-47 rifle that was forensically matched to the shell casings and bullets used to murder Galloway and badly injure Vanloan.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on eight of thirteen charges. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining charges. The remaining charges are scheduled for retrial on Jan. 5, 2026.

The sentencing range for Murder in the Second Degree is 15 years to 99 years.

This case was prosecuted by ADA Samuel Scott with support from Paralegal Minna Bogard and Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti. The very lengthy criminal investigation was conducted by Investigator Sam Webber with the Major Crimes Unit of the Alaska Bureau of Investigations.

