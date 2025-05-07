Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Donation Churns the Water for Georgia DNR Efforts

Kennesaw, Ga.

Boats are a critical need for an agency like the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), whether they are used for customer assistance, enforcement, education, inspection, emergency response or management efforts. Thanks to a generous donation from the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, the Georgia DNR now has three new boats for use on state waters.

“To put it simply, our agency could not fully do all the tasks required to serve the citizens of Georgia without the use of boats, so this donation is a much-welcome addition to our ‘tool chest’ of resources,” said Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will. “Partners like Yamaha are invaluable to our agency, and we are grateful for their continued support of the Georgia DNR.”

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit donated three total vessels, outboards and trailers:

1 - G3 1860VBW with a 25-horsepower outboard (for use by Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division)

2 – G3 17’ CCJ with a 25-horsepower outboard (one for use by Georgia DNR Law Enforcement and one for use by Georgia DNR State Parks and Historic Sites)

“During an emergency or natural disaster, it is critical that our team has access to the best equipment in order to carry out the job successfully,” said Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division Director Colonel Mike England. “Yamaha appreciates the importance of these situations and understands our need for safe, reliable vessels. Yamaha’s support means a great deal to us, and the donation of these boats could ultimately save lives down the road.”

“We are grateful to Yamaha for donating this boat and motor to High Falls State Park,” said Georgia DNR State Parks & Historic Sites Division Director Angie Johnson. “This has enabled park rangers to reach park visitors who might need assistance with their kayak or aquacycle rentals. It also enables us to more easily conduct dock inspections on High Falls Lake.”

