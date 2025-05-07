Conservation Efforts Pay Off in Higher Profits for Minnesota Farmers

Farmers enrolled in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) saw nearly double the profits of non-certified farms, according to recent data from the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence.

The 2025 “Influence of Intensified Environmental Practices on Farm Profitability” study examined financial and crop and livestock production information from farmers enrolled in the Minnesota State Farm Business Management education program. The 153 MAWQCP farms in the study saw more gross cash farm income and net farm income in 2024 than non-certified farms.

Looking at 2024 data, the average net cash income for MAWQCP farms was over $134,800, nearly double the $67,700 for non-MAWQCP farms. The median net income was also nearly double for certified farms compared to non-certified farms. Debt-to-asset ratios were also better for those enrolled in the MAWQCP.

This is the sixth year the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence has compared MAWQCP and non-MAWQCP farms. Every year has shown a positive return on investment for whole-farm conservation management that farmers implement to become certified.

“We’ve seen time and time again that the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program provides better economic outcomes on top of the benefits to our water and soil resources,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Farmers that make conservation investments continue to turn a profit, even in an uncertain farm economy. I encourage all farmers and landowners to contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District to get more information about certifying their land.”

“2024 brought economic challenges for farmers, especially for those in the cropping sectors,” said Keith Olander, Executive Director of AgCentric and Agricultural Partnerships. “The MAWQCP farmers continued to show strong financial resilience during this recent period compared to their peers. The six-year history of strong economic performance indicates that MAWQCP farmers mitigate risk at a greater level than their peers. The water quality parameters have farmers focus on environmental risks, but those management skills transfer to/from their finances, weather adversity, and market strategies to avert economic devastation.”

To find details on the economic study, visit: https://www.agcentric.org/farm-business-management/annual-fbm-reports/.

The MAWQCP puts farmers in touch with local conservation district experts to identify and mitigate any risks their farm poses to water quality on a field-by-field basis. Producers going through the certification process have priority access to financial assistance. After being certified, each farm is deemed in compliance with new water quality laws and regulations for 10 years.

Since the program’s statewide launch in 2016, nearly 1.2 million acres have been enrolled in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program. The 1,600-plus certified farms have added more than 7,700 new conservation practices that protect Minnesota’s waters. Those new practices have kept over 68,800 tons of sediment out of Minnesota rivers while saving over 89,800 pounds of phosphorous on farms each year. The conservation practices have also reduced nitrogen loss up to 45%.

Farmers and landowners interested in becoming water quality certified can contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District or visit MyLandMyLegacy.com.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us