JuiceNet Announces Partnership With ChargePoint to Deliver EV Charging Solutions for Homes and Businesses

JuiceNet becomes value-added reseller of ChargePoint EV chargers, offering competitive pricing, professional installation, and complimentary platform membership

By combining ChargePoint’s best-in-class charging hardware with JuiceNet’s seamless installation and platform, we’re delivering an unrivaled experience for customers.” — Jack O'Neill, Co-founder and CEO of JuiceNet

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JuiceNet, an innovative, peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging platform, today announced a new partnership with ChargePoint, a leading provider of EV charging, to become a value-added reseller of ChargePoint electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Starting next week, JuiceNet will offer ChargePoint’s home and commercial charging stations to residential and commercial customers, providing a one-stop destination for purchasing, installing, and managing EV charging solutions. The partnership combines ChargePoint’s industry-leading hardware with JuiceNet’s peer-to-peer platform, making EV charging more accessible, convenient, and affordable for drivers at home and at work.As an authorized value-added reseller, JuiceNet will not only sell ChargePoint chargers at a competitive price point, but also provide turnkey support including site evaluation, installation by certified professionals, and ongoing customer service. JuiceNet’s team will handle everything from initial site walks and infrastructure assessment to final charger setup, ensuring a seamless installation experience. In addition, JuiceNet assists customers in identifying and applying for any available EV charger incentives or rebates, further reducing the total cost of ownership. This comprehensive approach removes the complexity from adopting EV charging infrastructure, giving buyers peace of mind from start to finish.Key Benefits of the ChargePoint-JuiceNet partnership include:• Competitive Pricing – JuiceNet offers ChargePoint chargers at a competitive price, making it affordable for more homes and businesses to install EV charging. By leveraging its partnership status, JuiceNet ensures buyers get industry-leading chargers at a fair price without compromising on quality.• Professional Installation – Every charger purchase includes an option for professional, turnkey installation. JuiceNet’s certified installers handle all aspects of setup, from electrical work to permitting, delivering a hassle-free experience and guaranteeing that the equipment is configured safely and correctly.• Seamless Service – Customers receive white-glove service with end-to-end project management. From the initial consultation and site planning through ongoing support and maintenance, JuiceNet manages the process to ensure installations are done right and on schedule. This one-stop service means customers can rely on a single trusted provider for all their EV charging needs.• Platform Membership – Buyers will receive complimentary membership to the JuiceNet platform and can share their home charger with other EV drivers to earn rewards or income. This added benefit turns each charger into a smart investment that can integrate into a community-driven charging network.This partnership firmly establishes JuiceNet as the premier destination to purchase ChargePoint EV chargers with superior value and service. “We are thrilled to partner with ChargePoint to make premium EV charging more accessible than ever,” said Jack O’Neill, Co-Founder and CEO of JuiceNet. “By combining ChargePoint’s best-in-class charging hardware with JuiceNet’s seamless installation and platform, we’re delivering an unrivaled experience for customers. Whether you’re an EV owner looking for a reliable home charger or a business deploying EV charging for employees and patrons, JuiceNet offers a convenient, affordable solution tailored to your needs.”ChargePoint also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration as a way to reach more EV drivers through JuiceNet’s unique platform. “Partnering with an innovative company like JuiceNet helps us extend the reach of ChargePoint’s mission to provide EV charging everywhere drivers need it,” said David Vice, CRO at ChargePoint. “JuiceNet’s commitment to customer service and its community-driven approach to charging perfectly complements ChargePoint’s industry-leading technology. Together, we are making it simple for both businesses and homeowners to transition to electric driving with confidence.”Under the new partnership, JuiceNet will begin offering ChargePoint Home Flex residential chargers and commercial-grade stations like the ChargePoint CP6000 and CT4000 series. Customers can purchase the chargers by visiting the JuiceNet website or contacting the sales team. By integrating hardware sales, installation, and network services, JuiceNet and ChargePoint aim to remove barriers to EV adoption and deliver a superior EV charging experience for all users.###About JuiceNet: JuiceNet is a platform of smart electric vehicle charging solutions and a community-driven charging network. Founded in 2022, JuiceNet’s mission is to make EV charging more accessible, convenient, and sustainable for everyone. The company’s peer-to-peer platform connects EV owners with available residential and commercial chargers, reducing range anxiety and supporting widespread EV adoption. In addition to its network services, JuiceNet offers turnkey EV charger sales, installation, and support for homes, businesses, and municipalities. By combining cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric service, JuiceNet delivers an end-to-end charging ecosystem that empowers EV drivers and hosts alike. For more information, visit juicenet.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.