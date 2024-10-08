JuiceNet Clarifies No Affiliation with Defunct JuiceNet from Enel X Way; Welcomes Former Customers of the Closed Service

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JuiceNet, a pioneering provider of peer-to-peer electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, would like to clarify any potential confusion following the recent decision by Enel X Way to cease operations of its electric mobility business in the U.S. and Canada, which included a service also named JuiceNet.JuiceNet (our company) is in no way affiliated with Enel X Way’s JuiceNet. Despite the similarity in names and services, we remain an entirely independent and thriving entity focused on expanding our network and supporting EV owners worldwide. We want to assure our customers and the EV community that JuiceNet is fully operational and growing. Our peer-to-peer charging network connects homeowners with Level 2 chargers to EV drivers, alleviating range anxiety and promoting sustainability. While Enel X Way’s JuiceNet is closing its operations in the U.S. and Canada, our business model, technology, and customer support services are stronger than ever, and we remain fully committed to meeting the evolving needs of EV owners.An Open Invitation to Former Enel X Way JuiceNet UsersFor former users of Enel X Way’s JuiceNet service, we want to extend an invitation to transition to our platform. We understand the frustration and inconvenience of losing a trusted service, and JuiceNet is uniquely positioned to meet your EV charging needs without interruption. Our platform offers a seamless user experience, superior customer support, and a robust charging network. By joining JuiceNet, you will gain access to a trusted network of EV chargers, and together, we can continue to advance the shared goal of promoting electric mobility and sustainability. JuiceNet is dedicated to creating a peer-to-peer power-sharing network that connects homeowners with Level 2 chargers to EV drivers in need of charging. Our mission is to reduce range anxiety, foster a community of shared energy resources, and contribute to a more sustainable, greener future.For more information, visit JuiceNet.ai or contact Steve Sanchez.

