Advanced Digital Automotive Group Launches the Top Shop Podcast to Spotlight Industry Leaders

ADAG has launched the Top Shop Podcast, a new platform featuring conversations with the most successful auto repair shop owners and industry leaders.

We're proud to spotlight voices shaping the industry and share knowledge that helps shops grow,"
— Paul Donahue, CEO.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group has launched the Top Shop Podcast, a new series highlighting leading auto repair shop owners and industry influencers. The podcast features real-world advice, success stories, and marketing insights from operators who’ve sustained over a decade in business.

Each guest receives professionally produced media clips and full rights to reuse content across platforms, supporting brand growth and visibility. The podcast also aligns with ADAG’s core offerings, including auto repair SEO services, paid ads, and reputation strategies.

A Word from the Owner
“We’re proud to spotlight voices shaping the industry and share knowledge that helps shops grow,” said Paul Donahue, CEO.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group
Advanced Digital Automotive Group provides digital marketing solutions tailored to independent auto repair shops, with a focus on exclusivity, SEO, and ROI-driven growth. They are located at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

Paul Donahue
Advanced Digital Automotive Group
+1 877-237-6969
email us here
Advanced Digital Automotive Group Launches the Top Shop Podcast to Spotlight Industry Leaders

