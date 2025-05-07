300 Pastors, Rabbis, and Faith Leaders Forge Alliance for Israel Advocacy in the Nation’s Capital

American Christian Leaders for Israel Dr. Susan Michael, USA President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and director of American Christian Leaders for Israel.

Influential rabbis and pastors met in Washington, D.C. to urge Congress for stronger support for Israel.

President Donald Trump's call for a 'total dismantlement' of Iran's nuclear program earlier this week is one we welcome and support.” — Dr. Susan Michael

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential rabbis and pastors met in Washington, D.C. to urge Congress for stronger support for Israel, addressing the ongoing war, Iran's nuclear threat, and rising global antisemitism. Leaders from Eagles’ Wings Ministries, American Christian Leaders for Israel , Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, Israel Allies Foundation, and the Combat Antisemitism Movement came together with a singular mission in mind.The second Israel Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill saw 300 Jewish and Christian leaders, up from 70 in January 2024, meet to build relationships and advocate in Congress. The conversation focused on recent proposed negotiations between the Trump administration and Iran over its uranium enrichment.Any agreement must completely dismantle Iran’s nuclear weapons capability, as its hostility toward Israel and the U.S., along with support for terrorism, remains a significant threat.A key 2024 goal of the Israel Advocacy Day meeting was defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), achieved when President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending U.S. aid to the agency on his first day in office. The fight for justice in Israel following the October 7, 2023, massacre is not over.“This unprecedented interfaith, bipartisan, and multi-denominational gathering of pastors and rabbis marks a historic moment in American history — a moment in which we unite across our differences for the higher calling of human dignity and the common good,” said Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of Eagle’s Wings Ministries. “Together, we stand resolute against the existential threat of a nuclear Iran and the rising tide of antisemitism. Setting aside our important distinctions, we walk a shared path of peace and solidarity against hate and toward hope. This coalition stands as a powerful testament to what is possible when people of faith and conscience unite with clarity of purpose and unwavering resolve.”Since October 7, 2023, antisemitism in the U.S. has surged over 200%, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting 10,000+ incidents. More recent reports from the 2025 American Jewish Committee highlighted that a large majority of American Jews feel less safe and have witnessed an increase in antisemitism since Hamas attacked Israel.“The verbal and physical assaults on Jews, the bullying and intimidation have increased at an alarming rate. The hatred must not be allowed to be unanswered, for without action, hate will escalate, undermining America’s values and security for all,” said Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Chairman of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition. “For years, Jewish students have endured hostility, discrimination, and bias, but now they feel compelled to hide their identities to escape threats, intimidation, and attacks. We welcome our Christian allies who stand with us and who reject all forms of antisemitism.”This alarming rise in hatred calls for a unified front, bridging Jewish and Christian communities to confront antisemitism and bolster support for Israel.“Support for Israel and the Jewish people is a shared concern,” said Jordanna McMillan, the U.S. Director of Israel Allies Foundation. “Whether you call it anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, or antisemitic, it all stems from the same hatred. We stand united as Jews and Christians and are here to let our representatives on Capitol Hill know that this hate and injustice against Jews has no place in America. Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and we will continue to advocate for the Jewish State, for its security, well-being, and for peace through strength in the region.”This shared stake in Israel’s security and the fight against antisemitism galvanized the leaders to amplify their collective voice.“Antisemitism thrives in silence and division, but the discrimination and violence faced by Jewish communities demand a united response,” said EJ Kimball, Director of Christian Engagement of the Combat Antisemitism Movement. “When Christians join Jews in prayer, advocacy, and action to support Israel and defend the Jewish people, we forge a powerful alliance that can shift hearts, influence policies, and foster peace. Israel stands as a beacon of religious freedom in the Middle East, where Christians and Jews alike benefit from its democratic protections. Together, our shared commitment can dismantle hatred and build a future of mutual respect and security.”“American Christian Leaders for Israel was born out of an urgent need to stop the 2015 deal that President Barack Obama struck with Iran over their uranium enrichment program. We are just as committed today as we were 10 years ago to talk about the existential threat posed by a nuclear-armed Iran,” said Dr. Susan Michael , USA President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem and director of American Christian Leaders for Israel. “President Donald Trump's call for a 'total dismantlement' of Iran's nuclear program earlier this week is one we welcome and support. Now is the time to leverage Iran's weakened economy and stops its unchecked aggression against the U.S. and Israel.”

