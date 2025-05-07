AG Yost Praises Zanesville Student Finalists in ‘Do the Write Thing’ Anti-Violence Initiative

(ZANESVILLE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost commended 10 Zanesville middle-school students for their captivating essays offering ideas for reducing youth violence to create a safer community.

“Zanesville four years strong!” Yost said in a video message to the students, this year’s finalists in the Zanesville City School District’s Do the Write Thing program. “Your courage in opening up and sharing your experiences is commendable. Keep using your beautiful voices – you are making an impact beyond the classroom.”

Do the Write Thing, established in 1994 by the National Campaign to Stop Youth Violence, empowers seventh- and eighth-graders to reflect, heal and lead through their writing.

Yost’s office has partnered with the nonprofit agency since 2021 to bring the program to Ohio. The Springfield school district was the first to participate, with the Canton, Cleveland, Lima, Youngstown and Zanesville districts joining in later years.

This year marked another impactful one for the Zanesville district, which received more than 450 submissions from students at Zanesville Middle School.

The finalists were recognized last night during an award ceremony at the middle school, which was also attended by the students’ parents and teachers as well as community leaders.

Business leaders and community members judged the essays, selecting the 10 to be published in a booklet that will be distributed statewide.

One of the finalists, Sebastian Valencia, will represent the district in July at the Do the Write Thing National Recognition in Washington, D.C., alongside a peer from each of the four other participating districts.

Zanesville Schools Superintendent Laura Tomkins applauded the program’s impact.

“This is such a meaningful opportunity for our students to share their voices and tell their stories,” Tomkin wrote in a letter in the front of the booklet. “For the adults in our community — and beyond — this is a powerful reminder of what our young people are carrying and how they see the world around them.”

