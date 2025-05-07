By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas

Military, business leaders honored at Cheyenne Trophy ceremony during Military May Luncheon

General Caption: Members of the Wyoming National Guard and the 90th Missile Wing attend the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winner’s ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Cheyenne Central High School JROTC presents colors during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Airmen from the 90th Operations Support Squadron receive the Cheyenne Trophy during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Wyoming Army National Guardsmen receive the Cheyenne Trophy on behalf of the 307th Engineer Utility Detachment during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard’s 253rd Command and Control Group receive the Cheyenne Trophy during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Members of the Wyoming National Guard and the 90th Missile Wing attend the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winner’s ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

The Wyoming adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, and command senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, sing the Army Song during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Airmen from the 90th Operations Support Squadron receive the Cheyenne Trophy during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)



Wyoming Army National Guardsmen receive the Cheyenne Trophy on behalf of the 307th Engineer Utility Detachment during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard’s 253rd Command and Control Group receive the Cheyenne Trophy during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

The Wyoming adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, and command senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, sing the Army Song during the 2024 Cheyenne Trophy winners’ ceremony at Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 2, 2025. The ceremony took place during the Military May Luncheon hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The event recognizes the partnership between Cheyenne’s military and business communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)