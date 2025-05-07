TrueGreen Global Opens Series B to Transform the Cannabis Industry with Breakthrough Fintech and Compliance Technology

The Future of Cannabis Tech is Here

Powering the Future of Cannabis: Transforming Operations with Intelligent Compliance and Digital Innovation

We’re excited to move beyond compliance—toward smarter decisions, deeper data insights, and a more seamless consumer experience.” — Jesse Channon, President at The Cannabist Company

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cannabis legalization accelerates and the market continues its explosive growth, TrueGreen Global is poised to become the digital infrastructure that powers the future of the industry. A cutting-edge cannabis fintech company, TrueGreen is redefining how cannabis businesses operate—driving transparency, efficiency, and trust across the supply chain.Following the successful close of its Series A, led by industry powerhouse Merida Capital, TrueGreen Global is now launching its Series B funding round to fuel the next phase of growth, innovation, and market expansion. The company has a strategic partnership with one of the largest Multi-State Operators (MSOs) in the U.S., marking a major milestone in adoption and validation of its technology platform. The Series B round already has strong early commitments and a target close within the next 90 days.At the heart of TrueGreen’s innovation is the only RFID/NFC-powered operating system built specifically for cannabis—tracking products from seed to sale, automating compliance, streamlining inventory management, and enabling secure, digital transactions. This powerful backend infrastructure is built to support operators, regulators, and consumers in a rapidly evolving $40B+ industry growing at a 14% CAGR.Key Momentum Indicators:- Exclusive partnerships and contracts with top-tier cannabis platforms, including The Cannabist Company and Sweed, an Industry-leading POS platform- Projected $5M+ in recurring revenue from existing key accounts- A seasoned leadership team with deep experience in tech, regulatory affairs, and consumer engagement- Integration-ready technology stack built for scalability and real-time compliance“At Merida, we invest in companies that are shaping the future of cannabis—not just participating in it. TrueGreen is building the technology backbone this industry desperately needs,” said Mitch Baruchowitz, Managing Partner at Merida Capital Holdings. “Their ability to deliver intelligent compliance, digital payments, and transparency at scale is exactly what the market is asking for.”“TrueGreen’s platform represents a powerful opportunity to change the way we manage our business,” said Jesse Channon, President at The Cannabist Company. “We’re excited about the potential to move beyond compliance—toward smarter decisions, deeper data insights, and ultimately, a more seamless consumer experience.”“TrueGreen isn’t just solving today’s problems—we’re building the infrastructure for where this industry is going,” added Tim Daly, CEO of TrueGreen Global. “Our platform creates a smarter, safer, and more seamless way to manage cannabis operations while empowering businesses to grow confidently in a tightly regulated space.”Why It Matters NowAs the cannabis sector matures, operators are facing more complexity—not less. Fragmented regulations, compliance pressures, cash-dominant systems, and legacy infrastructure are holding businesses back. TrueGreen Global offers a future-forward solution that not only meets regulatory requirements but also enhances operational intelligence and consumer trust.With Series B now open, TrueGreen Global is inviting visionary investors and strategic partners to join its mission: to modernize cannabis through technology, and to build a smarter supply chain from farm to fingertip.Disclaimer:This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers to invest in TrueGreen Global, if made, will be made only to qualified investors through official offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with their legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.For inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, contact:

