Cannabis Tech Leader Clearfield Communications Closes Multi Million-Dollar Raise Funded Led by Merida Capital Holdings
Investment will drive growth and delivery of intelligent TrueGreen packaging technology
Diverse stakeholders across the dynamic cannabis marketplace need an intelligent, elegant product management system”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearfield Communications today announced the closing of a multi-million-dollar capital raise led by Merida Capital Holdings, a private equity firm targeting key growth drivers in the development of the cannabis industry.
— Chris Quinlan, CEO
The investment will accelerate the continued expansion of Clearfield’s TrueGreen intelligent packaging technology for cannabis industry regulators, producers, dispensaries and consumers. From farm-to-fingertip, TrueGreen automates product and consumer data in real-time to enhance convenience and deliver insights that drive growth and brand loyalty while ensuring product safety and control.
TrueGreen’s smart packaging technology combines NFC with UHF/RFID to enable seamless, one-touch wireless connectivity that transforms digital supply chain management, inventory control, customer insights and consumer experience and engagement.
“Diverse stakeholders across the dynamic cannabis marketplace need an intelligent, elegant product management system,” said Chris Quinlan, Clearfield Communications CEO. “This investment will help fuel our ability to deliver this ‘farm-to-fingertip’ solution to customers, simultaneously addressing the changing needs of regulators, producers, dispensaries and consumers. Merida is a widely-respected industry leader – we are delighted to have their partnership in building a smart, safe and profitable cannabis marketplace.”
"We are excited to be leading this funding round for Clearfield Communications to help drive continued rapid growth and adoption of their innovative TrueGreen platform,” said Merida Managing Partner Mitch Baruchowitz. “We believe the smart TrueGreen packaging technology will be a step-change in how customers and regulators leverage critical data more effectively, reducing costs and risks, enhancing consumer education and engagement, transforming the cannabis marketplace in the process. We’re impressed by the TrueGreen team and all they’ve already achieved and look forward to sustained growth for their unique technology.”
About Clearfield Communications and TrueGreen
TrueGreen is the world’s first smart packaging technology addressing the diverse needs of cannabis industry regulators, growers and consumers. From farm to fingertip, TrueGreen automates product and consumer data in real-time to enhance convenience and deliver insights that drive growth and brand loyalty while ensuring product safety and control. The Clearfield team has unmatched experience in technology, finance, consumer marketing and regulatory and government affairs. TrueGreen: Your Cannabis, Made Smarter™. For more go to: www.TrueGreenglobal.com or contact tim@truegreenglobal.com
About Merida Capital Holdings
Merida Capital Holdings is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers underpinning the rapid development of the cannabis industry. Our investment emphasis focuses on cultivation technologies, products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis as an agricultural product, a natural plant-based medicine, a constituent in pharmaceutical formulations, and a recreational consumer product.
