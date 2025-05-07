Enjoy Family Fishing Day and aquatic life exploration with MDC May 17 at St. Ferdinand Park

Body

FLORISSANT, Mo.— Fishing itself is fun. But it’s even more interesting when combined with learning more about the aquatic world from which the fish come.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a Family Fishing Day and Macroinvertebrate Sampling event Saturday, May 17, from 9:30 a.m. – noon at St. Ferdinand Park in Florissant. This event is free and open to all ages.

The event is hosted by MDC and the City of Florissant and is for all skill levels from expert to beginner.

“MDC and the City of Florissant will provide everything you’ll need to enjoy a day of fishing,” said Scott Boyd, MDC conservation educator. “This includes fishing poles, tackle, bait, and expert instruction for beginners.”

In addition to fishing, attendees can join hands-on netting activities to sample macroinvertebrates. This will enable them to explore and discover the fascinating creatures that live with the fish in our waterways. Macroinvertebrates are animals like snails, crawfish, and insects that thrive in healthy aquatic ecosystems. They tell us a lot about the quality of the water.

“Whether you're new to fishing or an experienced angler, this event is perfect for all ages,” said Boyd.

The event is free, but online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CV. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and participants ages 16 to 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit.

To reach St. Ferdinand Park from North Lindbergh Blvd./Highway 67, turn north on St. Charles Street and go to St. Ferdinand Park Drive.