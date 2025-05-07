GForce Mechanical Inc. Halifax-Based HVAC Celebrates Its 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award Win
EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary goal of an HVAC system is to ensure a comfortable living through proper ventilation, maintaining indoor air quality, and improving energy efficiency. Given Halifax’s weather which is characterized by snowy winters and humid summers, an efficient HVAC system is essential for year-round comfort. But at times, the HVAC system may fail and disrupt normal life. Here comes the HVAC service providers who can restore the quality of life and make your system work efficiently.
In Halifax, GForce Mechanical has been a trusted partner to offer reliable solutions for HVAC-related issues. Their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has helped them earn the prestigious Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated® for the year 2025. This recognition suggests that GForce Mechanical has performed well consistently and delivered a high level of services to the community.
Why Choose GForce Mechanical?
GForce Mechanical is a third-generation company, founded by Greg Levy, who is a red seal refrigeration mechanic and red seal sheet metal worker with third-generation HVAC experience and working directly in the HVAC industry since 1991. Heat pumps are supposed to be installed by a refrigeration mechanic by code. The electrical part from the panel to the heat pump switch is done by a certified red seal electrician. Greg Levy also has an extensive background in heat load calculations, system design, ductwork calculations, airflow courses, water treatment courses, heat pump courses, chiller courses, etc.,—the mountain of knowledge with a calloused hand Gforce.
He helps his clients find the best possible heating or cooling solutions that suit their needs. As an expert, Greg personally oversees the installation process and emphasizes adherence to the code in his works.
GForce Mechanical is a Mitsubishi-certified dealer and specializes in Mini Split Heat Pumps and Ductless Heat Pumps. It consists of red seal trades people who hold all the necessary certifications and licenses. Their quality and workmanship are second to none— which enables them to offer their clients a full 10-year warranty confidently on their installations. To maintain professionalism and customer satisfaction, they ensure seamless communication by responding to their client’s calls within 24 hours. GForce Mechanical’s high standards and commitment have helped them earn 5-star Google ratings and amazing customer reviews.
Hear From Happy Customers
One of his happy customers stated, “Greg knows his stuff, he installed two heat pumps for us. He gave us a fair price and walked us through all of the steps involved. He was always available for questions and got the work done very quickly with no fuss. He and his team were on time, professional and friendly. He has a passion for what he does and it shows. Thanks again, Greg!”
Another stated, “Great professional service. All the work was done as stated at the quoted price, with no hidden surprises. We were referred to this company by a neighbor and we’re so glad we listened to them. They cleaned up after installing the heat pump and left the place cleaner than they found it. The outside installation is very neat in appearance and doesn’t have wires or hoses sticking out like other “industry leaders” in the heat pump industry. The owner Greg does the installs along with a coworker. I highly recommend this company!!!”
GForce Mechanical offers heat pump installations to Bedford, Sackville, Tantallon, Dartmouth, Halifax, Hammonds Plains, Chester, Fall River and their surrounding areas. For more details, visit gforcemechanical's website.
Greg Levy
Why Halifax Homeowners Trust GForce Mechanical😱 | Award-Winning HVAC Experts🏅
