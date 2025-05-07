San Rafael, California Enhances its Public Works Asset Management

PSD Citywide

Bay Area community selects PSD Citywide to deliver advanced software and advisory services to further enhance existing Enterprise Asset Management capabilities.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSD Citywide is pleased to announce that the City of San Rafael has chosen the company to be its partner in the enhancement of the city’s strategic Asset Management.San Rafael’s mission is to enhance the quality of life and provide for a safe, healthy, prosperous and livable environment for its citizens. In this endeavor, the city looked to strengthen its asset management practices, including standardizing maintenance processes to help the city deploy resources more efficiently.In the search for a new asset management software solution , San Rafael sought to implement a more proactive approach to its maintenance with inspection programs and preventative maintenance scheduling, while providing a user-friendly mobile app for field staff to update maintenance and asset data in real time. The City chose PSD Citywide for its wide ranging experience in the field of enterprise asset management and its history of improving visibility across departments for towns, cities and municipalities of all sizes and demographics.By partnering with PSD Citywide, San Rafael is on track to bring positive changes to its asset management processes by streamlining workflows in support of greater operational efficiency - delivering long-term benefits for citizens and staff alike by enhancing its delivery of necessary services. By integrating Citywide with existing solutions for GIS and CRM, the City was able to realize significant efficiencies with communications between the public works team and the public.“We are pleased to welcome the City of San Rafael to the PSD Citywide client community”, commented Jeff Muir, Regional Manager. “Each of our clients see the long-term benefits of Asset Management and the overall improvement of their citizen’s daily experiences. With our Citywide Platform and our leading advisory services team, we look forward to helping San Rafael enhance their overall Asset Management capacity and improve visibility across all departments.”“We’ve been really pleased with our experience so far,” said Jonathan Schellin, Deputy Director of Public Works at the City of San Rafael. “They’ve provided one of the best onboarding experiences I’ve had across many software implementations. Their staff really care that our City gets good value out of their system, and so far, our crews have found it an easy to work with, reliable system.”As a forward-looking community, San Rafael’s partnership with PSD Citywide is expected to leverage the core benefits of a leading enterprise Asset Management offering for the community. This includes greater operational efficiency, better visibility into future asset needs, and improved transparency and service to the citizens of San Rafael.About PSD CitywidePSD Citywide is a leading provider of enterprise asset management, maintenance, financial, GIS, and permitting software solutions, along with advisory services. Offering the only purpose-built, fully unified cloud-based SaaS solution for municipal governments, PSD Citywide supports the management of over 600 clients across North America. With a multidisciplinary advisory team of Asset Management, Finance, Engineering, and Municipal practitioners, combined with an in-house software development group, PSD Citywide delivers comprehensive solutions to ensure best-in-class service for its clients. For more information, visit www.psdcitywide.com Media Contact:Shereen MohammedMarketing Managersmohammed@psdcitywide.comPSD Citywide is registered trademarks of PSD Citywide Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.