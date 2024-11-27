PSD Citywide Launches Enhanced Citywide Mobile App

Images of the enhanced Citywide Mobile App, now available for download.

The latest version supports Citywide Maintenance and Citywide Assets software modules, with an industry-leading user experience and enhanced functionality.

These enhancements are a direct result of analyzing usage data and incorporating valuable feedback from our customers.” — Peter Scott

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSD Citywideis thrilled to announce the release of its upgraded Citywide Mobile App, now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . This latest version, a year in the making, introduces cutting-edge functionality and a sleek, user-friendly design, reaffirming its status as the premier mobile solution for public works professionals.The enhanced Citywide Mobile App delivers a streamlined interface and improved navigation, ensuring users retain the powerful features they rely on while benefiting from greater accessibility and efficiency. Designed with field operations in mind, the app simplifies how users capture, update, and report on assets or manage work orders, all from the convenience of their mobile devices."Our commitment to improving the user experience drives everything we do," said Peter Scott, Chief Technology Officer at PSD Citywide. "These enhancements are a direct result of analyzing usage data and incorporating valuable feedback from our customers. The new version is even more intuitive and reliable, offering field workers the tools they need to efficiently complete tasks like work orders, service requests, condition assessments and road patrols to meet maintenance standards."The Citywide Mobile App seamlessly integrates with PSD Citywide’s core modules, Citywide Assets and Citywide Maintenance, part of its comprehensive cloud-based Enterprise Asset Management software platform. The app empowers users to manage essential in-field operations, including scheduling and updating work orders, browsing and filtering service requests, and accessing and updating critical asset data. This robust functionality ensures that public works teams have the tools to remain productive, accurate, and connected—whether in the office or on the go.The enhanced Citywide Mobile App is now available for download. Users can access the latest version on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.# # #About PSD CitywidePSD Citywide is a leading provider of enterprise asset management, maintenance, financial, GIS, and permitting software solutions, along with advisory services. Offering the only purpose-built, fully unified cloud-based SaaS solution for municipal governments, PSD Citywide supports the management of over $400 billion in municipal assets across North America. With a multidisciplinary advisory team of Asset Management, Finance, Engineering, and Municipal practitioners, combined with an in-house software development group, PSD Citywide delivers comprehensive solutions to ensure best-in-class service for its clients. For more information, visit www.psdcitywide.com

