Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit

Unchained Summit Dubai April 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose-built for a new era of Web 3.0, blockchain, digital assets, and AI integration, the summit convened 500+ industry leaders, 75+ speakers, and a blend of innovators, investors, developers, and policy makers from over 40 countries in one room. More than just another conference, the summit was built as a strategic platform where breakthrough projects connect with builders, traditional finance meets Web 3.0, and thought leaders come together for deep knowledge sharing, collaboration, and meaningful ecosystem growth.A Platform for Visionary ThinkingThe speaker line-up featured some of the most respected names in the ecosystem. Some of the speakers delivering thought-provoking keynotes and engaging in high-intensity panel sessions included:Ronghui Gu, Co-Founder, CertiK, USAKostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer, Mysten Labs & Sui, UAESreeram Kannan, Founder & CEO, EigenLayer, USAMay Zabaneh, VP of Product - Blockchain, Crypto & Digital Currencies, PayPal, USAGreg Scanlon, VP Quantitative Blockchain, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets, USAKeone Hon, Co-Founder, Monad Foundation, USALennix Lai, Global Chief Commercial Officer, OKX, Hong KongYat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands, Hong KongAlex Murashkin, Chief Security Officer, Quantstamp, DubaiAnantha Krishnan, Founder MOI NETWORK, USAAbhijit Shukla, Founder, TAN Blockchain, India, among othersTopics ranged from the future of stablecoins and high-performance blockchain scalability, to the convergence of AI and Web 3.0, decentralized infrastructure (DePIN), tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), and the upcoming institutional adoption wave in crypto finance. Each session offered actionable takeaways; whether from emerging investment trends or forays into the future of decentralized compute and sovereign infrastructure. During discussions held over the course of the two days, interoperability, user-first design, and regulatory ease were repeatedly cited as the drivers of Web 3.0's optimal potential.“Even though Web 3.0 is already a US$ 2–3 trillion industry, it’s still relatively small compared to traditional markets. That’s why gatherings like Unchained Summit are so important—they help us connect, collaborate, and build stronger alignment across the ecosystem,” said Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands, Hong Kong.“Events like Unchained Summit play a crucial role in fostering true community building within the ecosystem,” said Sreeram Kannan, Founder & CEO, EigenLayer (USA).A Global Community, ConnectedBesides content on stage, the summit was also worth it for the impromptu networking that was done via private lounges, brand activations, afterparty, and VIP meetups. A wide range of VCs, blockchain founders, solution providers, and government officials used the chance to share their roadmap, establish new partnerships, and share deal flow in an open setting.“Unchained Summit plays a vital role in strengthening the Web 3.0 ecosystem. While builders often work in silos, gatherings like this bring us closer; fostering real connections and collaboration. In many ways, the conversations that follow the event are even more critical and impactful,” said Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer, Mysten Labs & Sui, UAE.“Unchained Summit was incredible. It brought together creators, innovators, and capital allocators, not just to discuss the big issues shaping Web 3.0, but to actually do business and drive the space forward,” Jason P. Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks (USA) was found quoting.Built for the BuildersFrom the outset, Unchained Summit was intended to put builders in the spotlight — not brands. The agenda was created with input from real players in the blockchain space, allowing formats to diverge from traditional one-way keynotes to include engaging fireside chats, panel debates, and networking sessions.Specifically, the conference concentrated on the "next frontier" — like scaling decentralized infrastructure, unlocking modular AI agents, and creating the groundwork for tokenized financial products. These weren't abstract discussions, but straight shoot-from-the-hip talks with people shipping code, keeping risk at bay, and pushing adoption on the streets.“Unchained Summit made a rare, strong debut on the global Web 3.0 circuit. With a standout speaker lineup featuring leaders from PayPal, Animoca, and Ripple, the event delivered sharp, relevant insights. A powerful start to Dubai’s Crypto Week; full of open minds, fresh ideas, and meaningful conversations,” said Alena Afanaseva, Founder & CEO, BeInCrypto, Argentina."Dubai was the perfect backdrop to launch this movement. What we saw over these two days was a genuine hunger for dialogue that is not hype — people came here to engage, not merely attend. We look forward to continuing this success again in Dubai and India later this year," said Sharath Kumar, Founder and CEO at Aeternum, the organisers of Unchained Summit.What's NextWith the success of the Dubai edition, Aeternum has announced two upcoming editions of Unchained Summit in 2025:Unchained Summit in Dubai, UAE on 30th and 31st October, 2025Unchained Summit in Bangalore, India on 5th & 6th December, 2025Both editions will amplify the event’s emphasis on building Web 3.0 communities, inclusive economies, and connecting the Web 3.0 world with real-world economies. Startups, investors, protocols, and policy makers across Asia, MENA, and Europe are expected to attend.Unchained Summit’s official sponsors include:Platinum Sponsors: Mesh and OwnAfterparty Sponsor: ConsciousnessGold Sponsors: KoinBX, MOI Technology, and TAN BlockchainSilver Sponsors: AEON, BTSE, Mantle Network, f(x) Protocol, and Kite AIBronze Sponsors: BlockchainX, Gresham International, EcoTrader, Threshold, and PiggycellAssociate Partner: OpenLedgerOfficial Media Partner: Coin Edition As the cryptocurrency ecosystem evolves and enters its next stage of adoption, Unchained Summit wants to be a go-to gathering spot, where real builders, real capital, and real ideas meet.About Aeternum Consulting Ltd:Aeternum organizes business-to-business events in the emerging tech space, provides strategic consulting, and tailored services to a diverse range of clients, from corporations to governments and startups to individuals. Aeternum specializes in crafting impactful B2B platforms that foster meaningful connections, drive business growth, and facilitate knowledge sharing through conferences, exhibitions, and bespoke networking opportunities.For more information visit: aeternuminc.com

