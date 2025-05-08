Bluegrace Energy Bolivia to Finance 100% Green Energy System at FKF’s Industrial Facility in ZOFRATACNA, Peru

Bluegrace Energy Bolivia - FRIGORÍFICOS KOBEFOOD Battery and Solar Panel Array - Bluegrace Energy Bolivia - FRIGORÍFICOS KOBEFOOD FKF-ZOFRATACNA-PERU Spinning Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRIGORÍFICOS KOBEFOOD S.A.C. ( fkf.pe), a pioneering Peruvian company specializing in the production of 100% vegan food products, has taken a bold step forward in its sustainability journey by announcing the implementation of a 100% green and renewable energy system at its industrial facility located within ZOFRATACNA’s Eco-Industrial Park in Peru. This transformative initiative is fully financed by its strategic partner, Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a worldwide leader in sustainable development and innovative climate finance solutions.The project will be fully funded through the Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a traceable, blockchain-based digital asset 100% backed by certified forest-based carbon sequestration projects. Uniquely, BGACT is the only voluntary market token backed by an ISIN , ensuring full traceability, transparency, and market compliance. These tokens are currently listed and tradeable on NeXchange, a secure digital platform that validates performance and environmental integrity. This financing model reflects FKF’s commitment to innovative, sustainable business practices and marks a pioneering step in climate-conscious industrial development in Latin America.To bring this green transformation to life, Bluegrace Energy Bolivia is leveraging the technical expertise of its partners. APRISCO GROUP , together with its partner TESLA Group a.s., will implement a pilot project that combines advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a comprehensive solar energy infrastructure at FKF’s facility in ZOFRATACNA. The system will feature TESLA’s proprietary AMOS (Advanced Microgrid Optimization System), which enables real-time energy flow optimization, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration of renewable sources. The full engineering and coordination of the solar installation will be led by APRISCO, a firm widely recognized for its robust capabilities in project financing, construction, and renewable energy operations.This green, standalone energy system will serve as a scalable model not only for other industrial members of ZOFRATACNA but also for similar industrial parks globally, demonstrating the feasibility, efficiency, and replicability of sustainable energy transitions in industrial settings.APRISCO GROUP, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a strategic partner offering end-to-end support for renewable energy developers across all phases of the project lifecycle. With broad experience in both greenfield and brownfield developments, APRISCO integrates financial and technical capacity to drive performance and reduce risks. As part of a broader collaboration with Bluegrace Energy Bolivia and Maximance 2030 LTD, APRISCO supports projects aligned with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—focusing on energy transition, infrastructure, and efficiency.TESLA Group a.s. ( www.teslagroup.eu ), a company located in the Czech Republic, with roots dating back to 1946, specializes in compact, modular, and scalable BESS solutions. With ISO certifications and a reputation for innovation, TESLA Group has evolved into a global leader in decentralized energy systems. Its AMOS software provides smart grid control, allowing for real-time data analysis, optimization, and seamless integration of renewable energy sources.FKF’s commitment to this project is part of its broader participation in the “Development of Eco-Industrial Parks in Peru” (PEI Perú – Fase II)—an initiative under the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP). Through this program, FKF has formally committed to adopting international best practices in resource efficiency, cleaner production, and industrial symbiosis. This aligns with FKF’s long-term strategy to strengthen its environmental and social performance.The initiative is being implemented within ZOFRATACNA (Zona Franca de Tacna), a government-backed free trade zone that promotes economic development through legal and tax incentives valid through December 31, 2041. ZOFRATACNA’s framework offers businesses like FKF exemptions on income tax, VAT, and import duties, creating a uniquely supportive environment for sustainable and innovative industrial investment.Participation in PEI Perú – Fase II reinforces FKF’s alignment with the SDGs, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, the Paris Agreement of 2015, and the goals of the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). By collaborating with Bluegrace Energy Bolivia and ZOFRATACNA, FKF is not only enhancing its environmental practices but is also contributing to the recognition of ZOFRATACNA as a benchmark Eco-Industrial Park in Peru and beyond.With this alignment of vision, values, and financial innovation, FKF is not just growing—it is evolving into a next-generation model of industrial sustainability and wellness-focused enterprise. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ 