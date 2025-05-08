Synergos Holdings Launches New VC 'Continuum Fund' to Champion Conscious Capitalism and Tackle Supply Chain Challenges

The Synergos Fund targets deep tech to champion conscious capitalism and tackle global supply chain challenges Michelle Urben, Managing/General Partner of The Synergos Fund The Synergos Fund Founders, Yehudah Moskowitz and Rabbi Yechezkel Moskowitz, with Managing/General Partner Michelle Urben

The Synergos Fund, Led by Michelle Urben, pioneers a new private market investment category: A “Continuum Fund” that is risk managed with perennial returns

We don’t necessarily invest in companies with an eye to an exit. While that is one way to get ROI, the point of The Synergos Fund is to create durable companies that will succeed long-term.” — Michelle Urben

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergos Holdings , a private investment group with $450M in AUM, six funded ventures, and a proven track record of bootstrapping transformative technologies, today announced the launch of its first fund, The Synergos Fund (the Fund), which pioneers a new category of hybrid evergreen venture capital called a “Continuum Fund™," offering a risk-managed approach for global institutional investors, endowments, family offices and high-net-worth LPs. The Fund is a unique opportunity for forward-thinking investors to drive technological breakthroughs while delivering strong returns.The Fund, led by Managing/General Partner Michelle Urben, will seek to deploy up to $150M in 2025, aiming for $500 million by 2030, to invest in companies at all stages – from company creation to growth. They are investing in exceptional founders and aiming for significant growth and wins in 5-10 years.As per the vision of the Synergos founders, the Fund will take a long-term view to enable disruptive deep-tech startups – particularly those with ties to the Washington, D.C. area and in support of U.S. government priorities – to realize the full potential of innovations across baseload manufacturing, energy security, energy transition materials, and next-gen agriculture sectors.“We are proud that Washington, DC is a thriving hub for tech and innovation, and Mayor Bowser has made tech a central focus of our growth agenda for creating jobs and attracting investment," said Nina Albert, DC's Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. "We welcome the Synergos Fund and its unique ‘Continuum’ model of venture financing, which we believe will be a strong catalyst for growth and development and help DC grow as a global leader in tech.”The Synergos investment strategy targets four pivotal sectors:● Baseload Manufacturing: Reshoring critical industries to strengthen supply chains.● Energy Security: Developing resilient, domestic energy solutions.● Energy Transition Materials: Scaling sustainable materials for a low-carbon future.● Next-Generation Agriculture: Innovating for food security and environmental stewardship.“This fund is designed to address a culmination of pain points I’ve encountered over my 32 years in both the wealth management and asset management industries,” said Urben, adding that this is a high-conviction fund looking to solve real-world problems. “We are finding the right companies or we are helping create them.”A cornerstone of the Fund’s portfolio is Curio, a Washington, D.C.-based innovator transforming nuclear energy through its patented NuCycleprocess. Curio addresses critical supply chain vulnerabilities in nuclear fuel by enabling closed fuel cycle solutions, reducing reliance on foreign supplies, and cutting carbon emissions by up to 87%. Backed by a $14 million seed round led by Synergos and nearly $19 million in U.S. government contracts within two years, Curio exemplifies the Fund’s commitment to scalable, high-impact technologies.“I see my role as helping investors gain a high level of awareness – more than ever before – when they’re investing in venture,” Urben states. “We’re investing across multiple funding rounds and different sectors, removing some of the risk that is inherent in standard evergreen funds.”Urben said another unique element of the Fund is that the deal flow comes directly through the partners. The smallest ownership the fund will take is 20-25% - and that is for late-stage commercializing companies. For scaling and early-stage companies, the ownership averages 40% and 60%, respectively.“We don’t necessarily invest in companies with an eye to an exit. While that is one way to get ROI, the point of our Fund is to create durable companies that will succeed long-term,” Urben explained.The Fund adds an additional novel ROI-protective element, Urben noted. “Investors in the Fund will have the option to earmark a portion of their investment to be held in an interest-bearing account that will serve as an ongoing source of revenue to cover management fees and carried interest,” she explained. “For example, the manager can take 10% of the investment and hold it in a fixed-income vehicle that will yield close to (or more than) the value of the annual fees.”“This makes venture accessible to so many more LPs and family offices,” noted Urben. “Calling this an ‘evergreen fund’ or even a ‘hybrid’ doesn’t do it justice. We are leaders in all of the investments we make. And the incubating piece? That’s us!”The Fund is listed on Bloomberg Professional as PE38248. Investors interested in the Fund can visit www.synergosfund.com or contact Michelle at murben@synergosfund.com.About Synergos Holdings:Synergos is at the vanguard of deep tech, championing conscious capitalism to tackle pressing global challenges, with a particular emphasis on revolutionizing supply chains and fostering sustainable development. The Synergos Fund, which pioneers a new private market investment category – a Continuum Fund™ – that is risk managed with perennial returns, offers a unique opportunity for forward-thinking investors to drive technological breakthroughs while delivering strong returns. Synergos Holdings is led by two founders with proven track records: Yehudah Moskowitz and Rabbi Yechezkel Moskowitz, boasting successful exits including USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), a leader in NdPr magnet sintering, which yielded double-digit multiples in six years. Synergos is built on a foundation of entrepreneurial excellence and strategic foresight. With $450 million in unrealized gains under management through the Synergos Holdings family office, our pre-seed and seed investments have consistently delivered outsized returns.This press release may contain forward-looking statements about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release due to various factors.

