Bridge Repairs Prompt SR 334 (Louisville Road) Closure in Blount County

Motorists traveling on State Route 334 (Louisville Road) in Blount County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a significant impact on traffic.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, State Route 334 (Louisville Road) will be closed to through traffic between Proffitt Springs Road and Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115). This road closure will be in place 24/7 to allow crews to complete repairs to the bridge over the CSX railroad and to assemble and install the pedestrian bridge for Eagle Greenway.

Signage will direct motorists around the work zone. All road construction activities will be complete on or before Saturday, May 17.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.