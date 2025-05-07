North American Trade Schools to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Baltimore Campus with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

North American Trade Schools new Campus at 5760 Wabash Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 Use the QR code to register for the event

North American Trade Schools to hold a Ribbon Cutting for the grand opening of their new Baltimore campus at 12 p.m. on May 14th

This new location allows us to expand access to life-changing career training and deepen our impact on the region’s workforce” — Matt Daly

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North American Trade Schools (NATS), one of the region’s leading skilled trades training institutions, is proud to announce the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of its new campus at 5760 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.The official ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. with the ribbon cutting and Campus tours to follow. This celebration will bring together local and state leaders, industry partners, and community members to mark this exciting milestone.More than 50 representatives from local and regional organizations are expected, including:• Mid-Atlantic Association of Career Schools• Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU)• Mayor’s Office of Small, Minority Business Advocacy and Development• Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development• Baltimore City Council• Baltimore County Government• Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC)• More than 20 local and regional employersThe new Wabash Avenue facility represents a major investment in Baltimore’s skilled workforce. With expanded training areas and updated equipment, the new campus is designed to meet growing student demand and better prepare graduates for high-demand careers in welding, HVAC, diesel technology, building construction, electrical technology, commercial truck driving, and more.“This new location allows us to expand access to life-changing career training and deepen our impact on the region’s workforce,” said Matt Daly, Campus President. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community to celebrate with us.”The event is open to the public. Media, employers, prospective students, and community members are invited to attend.About North American Trade SchoolsSince 1971, North American Trade Schools (NATS) has been training individuals to enter the skilled trades. What started as a diesel technician training school has grown into a full career training school teaching seven trade programs for the greater Baltimore area. Learn more at https://natradeschools.edu/

