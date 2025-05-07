Gauteng Health on leave to appeal judgment and order in relation to cancer alliance matter



The Gauteng Department of Health welcomes the decision by Acting Judge S. van Nieuwenhuizen to grant leave to appeal the judgment and order delivered on 27 March 2025, relating to the provision of radiation oncology services and the allocation of R250 million.

This follows the Department’s filing of a Notice of Application for Leave to Appeal on 2 April 2025. The decision confirms that there are substantial legal grounds warranting further judicial consideration on several critical aspects of the case.

The Department will now proceed with the appeal process to ensure that the issues raised in the judgment are comprehensively assessed and clarified.

GDoH remains committed to improving access to life-saving oncology services and believes that a full legal assessment will support the responsible and effective allocation of resources in the public interest.

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

Email: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

