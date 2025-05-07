Once Considered Fatal, Traumatic Cardiac Arrest Now Being Shown to Be Survivable in Ukrainian War Case Series

About

Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the AAJT-S, the abdominal aortic and junctional tourniquet – stabilized. We offer the world’s only multi-functional life saving tourniquet for application in the axilla, on the abdomen, in the inguinal region and for control of junctional and pelvic bleeding as well as pelvic fracture stabilization and aortic compression proven to be equivalent to Zone 3 REBOA. Featured in over 70 scientific publications, the AAJT-S is the most studied device in its class and the only device proven to have saved life in both upper and lower junctional bleeding.

