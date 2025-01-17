AAJT-S Developer Compression Works Secures $3.5M to Expand Life-Saving Hemorrhage Control Technology Globally

The AAJT-S device can be applied at the axilla, abdomen, or groin to control severe bleeding and save lives in critical situations.

AAJT-S developer Compression Works raises $3.5M in an oversubscribed seed round to drive global expansion of its hemorrhage control technology, the AAJT-S.

This funding allows us to expand the reach of our life-saving technology, ensuring that medics and first responders everywhere have the tools they need to save lives.” — Scott Dodson, CEO

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compression Works , Inc., maker of the life-saving Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet (AAJT), announced the completion of its $3.5M over-subscribed seed round.Initially targeting $2M, Compression Works extended the round due to exceptional investor interest, driven by the AAJT’s rapid adoption in U.S. EMS, military, and international markets, including conflict zones in Ukraine and Israel.“We’ve seen tremendous growth across our market segments, with the AAJT now deployed in over 100 U.S. EMS agencies compared to just a dozen last year,” said Scott Dodson, President and CEO of Compression Works. “This life-saving device is quickly becoming a must-have for first responders and military medics treating severe bleeding at the point of injury. Additionally, hospitals are using the AAJT to manage trauma patients showing signs of shock due to blood loss.”Dodson highlighted the AAJT’s growing international impact:“Thousands of AAJTs have been deployed in Ukraine and Israel, thanks to our distribution partners and NGOs. Stories of lives saved and the device’s capabilities are now featured in peer-reviewed publications and scientific conferences worldwide.”Accelerating Growth and InnovationCompression Works plans to use the funds to expand its global footprint and pursue additional FDA clearances for game-changing applications currently under review.“We are grateful for the confidence our investors have shown,” said Dodson. “While we’re still at the seed stage, our achievements surpass many later-stage companies. Our mission is clear: to ensure that everyone who could benefit from this life-saving technology has access to it.”About Compression WorksCompression Works develops the AAJT-S, a multi-use medical device addressing the most pressing needs of emergency and battlefield medicine. Trusted by the U.S. military, trauma centers, EMS, and law enforcement, Compression Works is a veteran-owned business proudly manufacturing life-saving solutions in the USA.For more information, visit www.compressionworks.com HEMORRHAGE STOPS HERE!

