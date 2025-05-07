YMCA Aquatic gets OK to run new Aquatic Centre

Release date: 06/05/25

Experienced operator YMCA Aquatic will run the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre when it opens to visitors this summer.

Up to 300 jobs will be created, with staff who worked at the former Aquatic Centre to be given the first opportunity to express interest in filling the roles. A wider recruitment process will then be undertaken to fill further positions.

The new Adelaide Aquatic Centre joins YMCA Aquatic’s existing aquatic facility operations of the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre at Oaklands Park which was opened in 2011, delivering recreational opportunities and competition pathways for a range of aquatic activities.

It comes as construction on the $135 million centre continues. The building structure has taken shape after the delivery of 52 timber beams and columns earlier this year.

The 20 beams and 32 columns weigh over 143 tonnes combined. One of the beams is the largest wooden beam in the country, weighing 10,282kg and at a size of 22.85m3. These, along with over 200 ceiling panels, create the structure over the pool halls.

Work on the pools and facilities is continuing with the concrete structures for the outdoor pools now complete and testing of the pools ongoing. Construction of the indoor leisure pool is also underway. Approximately 2,800m3 of concrete has been installed to the pools to date.

The main structure is coming together with concrete pours for the ground floor, along with façade works such as brickwork, cladding and steelwork for the roof, all underway. Approximately 2,800 cladding panels and 685 tonnes of structural steel will be installed throughout the project. The finished building will also house 1.35 kilometres of underground plumbing.

Over the next couple of months, the buildings will be enclosed, ceilings and internal fit out will be underway, and the pools will be tiled. Around 160,000 tiles will be installed in the leisure pool, and just under 153,000 tiles will be used for the other pools.

When completed, the new centre will feature:

A 50m, 10-lane indoor pool for swimming carnivals, water sports and recreational use

A 25m, 8-lane outdoor pool

A dedicated indoor warm water rehabilitation pool

A dedicated indoor learn to swim pool

A lagoon outdoor pool

Entry level diving amenities

Indoor leisure space, with splash zones and waterslides

Spa, sauna and steam room

An outdoor splash pad with waterplay

An outdoor aquatic zone with BBQs and lawned areas

A café available for both centre visitors and other Park 2 users

Gym and fitness facilities three times the size than first planned

Inclusive amenities and changerooms

Improved car parking with access from Jeffcott Street

Improved pedestrian and cycle pathways connecting the centre with existing networks.

This project is supporting more than 1500 jobs during construction. For more information, visit dit.sa.gov.au/aac.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Congratulations to YMCA Aquatic for being selected as the operator of the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre when it opens next summer. We look forward to seeing some former staff return to the new site to welcome back old and new visitors.

Work on the new centre is cracking along, with the entry building taking shape and work on the pools progressing well. The site now really gives us a great idea of how it’s all going to look, so I can’t wait to see it all come together over the months ahead.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

YMCA Aquatic is a proven industry leader and will build on their strong management record at our new Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

The Centre is taking shape and I look forward to welcoming the public through its doors, providing fantastic opportunities for the community to be active and enjoy all the benefits that come with it.

Attributable to Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood

With an experienced operator now selected and the facility taking shape, excitement is building for summer when the brand-new Aquatic Centre opens.

It’s going to be a gamechanger for our community with indoor and outdoor pools, water slides, splash play and more park lands. It will be a vital community hub for all ages.

Attributable to YMCA Aquatic General Manager Adam Luscombe

The YMCA Aquatic Event and Services Limited (YMCA Aquatic) is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the South Australian Government, shaping iconic community spaces like the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre and now the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

These world-class facilities bring people together, support inclusion, and help build a healthier, more connected South Australia through sport and recreation.