Tee Off for a Great Cause at the 16th Annual CORA for Kids Golf Classic

Support CORA! Enjoy a day of golf, contests, and community—CORA’s Golf Classic, presented by NFP, raises vital funds for children and families in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us on Monday, May 19th for a day of camaraderie, competition, and community impact at the 16th Annual CORA for Kids Golf Classic, proudly presented by NFP, a longtime supporter of CORA Services. This highly anticipated event will take place at the stunning Philadelphia Cricket Club, offering players the chance to tee off on either the Wissahickon or Militia Hill course in a shotgun format.

“Each year, the Golf Classic brings together an amazing community of supporters who care deeply about CORA’s mission,” said Mike Schell, Chair of the Golf Committee. “It’s not just about the game—it’s about making a real difference in the lives of local children and families. We’re proud to see the event grow year after year and are grateful to everyone who joins us to have fun and give back.”

Golfers can participate in a variety of on-course contests and compete for the coveted CORA Cup, sponsored by Lincoln Investments. Whether you're joining as a foursome or an individual (we'll place you with a group), this is a day designed for everyone—from experienced players to newcomers. Those new to the game can take part in our Beginners Clinic, where professional golf instructors provide small-group instruction in a relaxed and supportive environment.

After play concludes, all guests are invited to enjoy our post-golf dinner celebration, which is open to the public. Dinner tickets are available for purchase separately. The day will also feature our silent auction, with incredible items up for bid including tickets to a Philadelphia Eagles game (Go Birds!), a signed Bryson Stott Phillies jersey, vacation packages to Costa Rica and Myrtle Beach, SC, a foursome to Ballamor Golf Club, and much more.

New this year, CORA is thrilled to introduce the Helicopter Ball Drop, sponsored by the McElhenney Family. Actor and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and his family have generously supported this exciting addition. Anyone can purchase a numbered golf ball in advance for the chance to win $5,000 in cash—the ball closest to the target wins, and the prize will be split in the event of a tie.

“The Golf Classic is one of our most cherished traditions,” said AnnMarie McDowell, President & CEO of CORA Services. “It’s a day filled with joy, generosity, and connection, all in support of the children and families we serve. We’re deeply grateful to our sponsors—especially NFP, Lincoln Investments, and the McElhenney Family—for making this day possible.”

All proceeds from the CORA for Kids Golf Classic support CORA Services’ mission to empower children, young people, and families to thrive through quality and compassionate service.

Don’t miss this unforgettable day of golf, giving, and good times—all for a great cause.

Click HERE to register, sponsor, bid, or purchase Helicopter Ball Drop entries today!

##

ABOUT CORA SERVICES

CORA Services, a nonprofit organization headquartered in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia, exists to help children, youth and families experiencing academic, emotional, or social challenges. CORA provides comprehensive professional services focused on prevention, intervention, remediation, and referral assistance. In partnership with more than 250 schools throughout Philadelphia and Camden, CORA provides a wide range of academic and behavioral health services that include but are not limited to: related services in school, behavioral health and psycho-educational assessments, intensive case management services, counseling, substance misuse supports, early childhood, early intervention, after-school and summer programs, workforce development and readiness, In addition and newly added to CORA’s array of services is CORA’s Good Shepherd Mediation programs, offering community and school-based mediation and restorative justice practices. For more information, visit www.coraservices.org.

CORA for Kids Golf Classic Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.