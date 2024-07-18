CORA Services Launches New Family Navigation Center Pilot Program in Philadelphia

CORA's groundbreaking new program is aimed at transforming the way children and families access the services they need to thrive.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORA Services, the most comprehensive Family Resource Center in Philadelphia, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Family Navigation Center Pilot Program, aimed at transforming the way in which children and families access the services they need. This initiative marks a significant step forward in CORA’s mission to empower children, young people and families to thrive through quality and compassionate services.

Over the last 50 years, CORA has provided quality and compassionate care to more than 20,000 children and families each year. The growing need of Philadelphia’s children and the importance of rapid response informs all of us that families don’t just need more services, they need a trusted guide to access resources. The Family Navigation Center (FNC) will provide a new and unique approach that holistically addresses complex needs and helps navigate complex systems for families seeking assistance.

“We are thrilled to launch the Family Navigation Center pilot program, which represents a significant milestone in our efforts to support families in our community,” said AnnMarie McDowell, President & CEO of CORA Services. “For over 50 years, CORA has provided quality and compassionate services to more than hundreds of thousands children and families. The FNC will allow us to be more efficient in how we assess individual educational and behavioral needs and how we navigate them through the process of obtaining those services.”

Integral to the success of the Family Navigation Center has been the formation of an Advisory Council, a diverse group of individuals representing various industries and sectors. This esteemed council has and will continue to play a critical role in guiding the development and implementation of the program, ensuring that it effectively meets the needs of the community. Comprised of professionals from fields such as education, healthcare, social services, business, labor and community advocacy, the Advisory Council reflects CORA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“The Advisory Council has brought together a wealth of knowledge and expertise from different backgrounds,” said AnnMarie McDowell. “We are confident that their insights will continue to shape a program that truly helps to transform lives.”

Members provide strategic guidance, offering input on program design and ensuring that the Family Navigation Center is responsive to the evolving needs of the community.

“I am honored to be part of an initiative that has the potential to positively impact countless families in Philadelphia,” said Kate Fox, FNC Advisory Council Member and Behavioral Health Policy Coordinator for Children First. “I chose a career in public health because it’s a way for me to help effect positive change on the lives of others, and I believe that through the Family Navigation Center, we have a unique opportunity to create a support system that addresses the multifaceted challenges faced by so many families in our community.”

The launch of the Family Navigation Center pilot program underscores CORA Services’ dedication to innovation and excellence in service delivery. Through collaborative partnerships and community engagement, CORA remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals and families to thrive.

For more information about the Family Navigation Center pilot program, please visit www.coraservices.org/family-navigation-center/.

ABOUT CORA SERVICES

CORA Services, a nonprofit organization headquartered in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia, exists to help children, youth and families experiencing academic, emotional, or social challenges. CORA provides an array of comprehensive professional services focused on prevention, intervention, remediation, and referral assistance. In partnership with more than 250 schools throughout Philadelphia and Camden, CORA provides counseling, education, occupational therapy, speech and language services, student assistance programs, psychology services and truancy services. CORA also offers individual and family counseling, mental health treatment, substance use services, teen/young adult pregnancy services, intensive prevention services, early intervention, after-school and summer programs, and early childhood education. For more information, visit www.coraservices.org.