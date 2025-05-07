AsstrA at Transport Logistic 2025 in Munich

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is excited to announce its participation in Transport Logistic 2025.

SWITZERLAND, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is excited to announce its participation in Transport Logistic 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management. The event will take place from June 2-5, 2025, at the Trade Fair Center in Munich, Germany, where AsstrA will welcome industry professionals at Hall A4, Stand 232.

At this year’s event, AsstrA will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of transportation and logistics services, including multimodal solutions, project cargo management, and tailored supply chain strategies. With over 30 years of industry expertise, AsstrA continues to drive efficiency and innovation in global trade, supporting businesses across various sectors.

"AsstrA’s participation in Transport Logistic 2025 is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge logistics solutions that support businesses in an increasingly complex global market. This event is a valuable platform to engage with partners, explore new opportunities, and discuss the latest industry trends, from digitalization to sustainable supply chains," said Nils Christahl, Country Sales Manager for the DACH region at AsstrA.

Visitors to the AsstrA stand will have the opportunity to meet with company experts, explore innovative transport solutions, and discuss tailored logistics strategies designed to optimize supply chains. The event will serve as an important networking hub, allowing industry leaders to exchange insights on emerging challenges and opportunities in the logistics sector.

Transport Logistic Munich is a key event that brings together top decision-makers from across the logistics industry. AsstrA’s presence at the fair underscores its commitment to delivering seamless and innovative transport solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

We invite all partners, clients, and industry professionals to visit Hall A4, Stand 232 to explore new collaboration opportunities and discuss the future of logistics with the AsstrA team.

Let’s connect and shape the future of logistics together at Transport Logistic 2025 in Munich!

